Opinion

Joelinton asked about Newcastle United signing Neymar in interview – Amusing

Joelinton has been asked about the possibility of Newcastle United signing Neymar.

Interviewed by Cast FC, the Newcastle star quizzed on whether a third Brazilian player may be joining himself and Bruno Guimaraes at St James Park.

It has become increasingly likely that Neymar will indeed leave PSG this summer.

Widespread media claims that the Ligue 1 club want him to go and he may even be made available on loan by PSG, to help ensure his exit.

Neymar is of course an international teammate of Bruno Guimaraes (see photo above) and hopefully Joelinton as well, in the near future!

This was a light-hearted interview by the way, both Joelinton and the interviewer laughing throughout, however, who knows what could be possible at Newcastle United in the future (including the near future…?).

Joelinton interviewed on Cast FC, asked about Neymar…

Interviewer:

“Can you invite Neymar to play at Newcastle because Thiago Silva has already done that, he already went ahead inviting him to Chelsea?”

Joelinton:

“We can get him a spot (in the team).

“(Neymar could get a place) In any team in the world.

“If he comes (to Newcastle United) it will be…I can’t explain it”

“The man is an idol!

“He is huge in world football.

“So, the invitation is done.

“Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come!

“I will run to you all the time.”

Interviewer:

“Imagine him playing with you guys, the team will be sorted!”

Joelinton:

“Yes, for sure.

“His quality, if we have the chance (to sign Neymar), I hope, coach (Eddie Howe), call him, the number 10 shirt is there waiting for him.”

Em entrevista ao @cast.fc, que será divulgada em breve, Joeliton convidou o craque Neymar pra jogar no Newcastle. Big Joe foi o melhor jogador do clube inglês na temporada 21/22. pic.twitter.com/cmE0aJQ6Ov — CAST FC (@castfc10) June 29, 2022

Interviewer:

“And they (the Newcastle United owners) have enough money to bring him in, right? What is missing is a closer contact with him.”

Joelinton:

“I will send a message to Bruno (Guimaraes).

“Bruno has his contact (details), he can send a message inviting Ney to play there (at Newcastle United.”

