Transfer Market

Isaac Hayden explains why he has moved from Newcastle United to Norwich City

Isaac Hayden has joined Norwich City, official club statements released by the two clubs, explaining that the deal incudes an obligation for Norwich City to make the deal permanent ‘should specific performance-related criteria be met throughout the 2022/23 season.’

This is the first, but surely not last, senior player to leave St James Park this summer.

Having spent six years at Newcastle United, comments last month (see below) from the midfielder appeared to make clear that Isaac Hayden was off to another club this summer.

Isaac Hayden explaining why he has made the move from Newcastle United to Norwich City, speaking to the official Norwich site:

“I am absolutely delighted.

“This is a fantastic club. Everything is well run, it has got a good infrastructure and the stadium and the fan base is great.

“I am here to try to help the team get back to the Premier League.

“The facilities at the training ground are great and changed significantly from when I have visited before. I’ve also looked at our squad and I want to add to that and help get us promoted straight away.

“The head coach was a big factor for me.

“He called me straight away and saw that I was out of the picture at Newcastle.

“I had spoken to him a few times before and he always struck me as somebody who was trying to do the right things and doing things very well at football clubs.”

Norwich City Head coach Dean Smith:

“We’re really pleased to have the deal for Isaac sorted so early. We know of his ability and he’s a player I’ve been tracking for a number of years.

“He’s a really good footballer and has both excellent technical and ball-winning qualities. He plays mainly as a holding midfielder, is good aerially and we believe he can be very good for us in both boxes.

“He brings a lot of experience of both the Premier League and Championship. We know he is a really good personality and character and that will add to our group.

“The fact that he can join us at the start of pre-season is great. Overall, we’re delighted with the signing and look forward to welcoming Isaac to the group.”

After the final Premier League home game and win over Arsenal last month, Isaac Hayden took to Twitter to seemingly prepare the ground for announcing his departure from Newcastle United this summer…

What a football club ❤️, the future is bright and will be a pleasure to watch it in whatever capacity that is 👏🏾 #NUFC https://t.co/nCsBprllxD — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) May 17, 2022

Which he then followed up with on Monday 23 May 2022 after the very final game of the PL season, seemingly making clear that wheels were in motion for him to move to another club this summer.

Isaac Hayden saying via his personal Twitter account – Monday 23 May 2022:

“Another season completed.

“Started poorly, ended on fire.

“Takeover (completed), future is bright for this great club.

“Personally my toughest in pro football but everything happens for a reason.

“Thank you for your incredible support this season and over the last 6 years.”

