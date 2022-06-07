News

Hugo Ekitike now set to face Santiago Munoz for place in final after perfect set of results

Thursday is now set up to be an intriguing contest featuring Hugo Ekitike and Santiago Munoz facing each other.

The 19 year old Munoz started an 18 month loan spell in September 2021 and after injury intervened, he had to wait until late in the season for his chance to impress with the Newcastle United Under 23 set up.

As for Hugo Ekitike, Reims FC have confirmed that they’ve accepted a bid from Newcastle United, with everybody now just waiting on official confirmation as to whether the 19 year old French striker has assented to the move.

The strong possibility as to why we are still waiting to hear about the Hugo Ekitike transfer, is due to his ongoing participation in the Maurice Revello tournament (formerly known as the Toulon tournament).

The tournament features some of the best Under 20s sides in the world, with 12 countries split into three groups of four, with the top team from each and the best runners-up going through to the semi-finals.

On Saturday it was Group A that was concluded, Hugo Ekitike helping France Under 20s to a 6-2 win over Argentina. France topped that group and Argentina were runners-up.

On Sunday it was the final group game for Santiago Munoz and Mexico, needing to win to stand any chance of going through to the last four and it was the Newcastle United teenager who got the key goal, putting his team ahead with a penalty (after Munoz himself was fouled in the box) in the 39th minute against Indonesia. Ruvalcaba scoring a second to make sure in the first minute of added time. Venezuela topped Group B, with Mexico and Santiago Munoz runners -up.

Mexico ended with the same points but better goal difference than Argentina (runners up in Hroup A), so it all depended on how Group C concluded on Monday. A perfect set of results saw, Colombia win and top Group C, whilst Japan and Comoros finished with only four points each, meaning and Mexico ended as best runners-up out of the three groups.

Santiago Munoz has started up front in all three group games, helping them to beat Ghana 1-0, then unlucky to lose 2-1 to Venezuela, before the 2-0 win over Indonesia.

As for Hugo Ekitike, he started in the 0-0 draw with Panama, then came on as a sub in the 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia, before finally starting the 6-2 taking apart of Argentina.

So this Thursday (9 June) sees Colombia take on Venezuela in one semi-final, with then Santiago Munoz v Hugo Ekitike / Mexico v France in the other semi final.

The winners of the two semis then playing the final on Sunday (12 June).

A win for Munoz and Mexico would likely bring about an earlier decision made public on whether Hugo Elitike is signing for Newcastle United, otherwise I am guessing it will definitely be after Sunday’s final before anything is revealed.

