Hugo Ekitike move to Newcastle United ‘all but dead’ now

The Hugo Ekitike and Sven Botman transfer sagas are now set to come to an end.

The Dutch central defender flying into Newcastle on Monday to take his medical, Lille and Newcastle having agreed the transfer fee on Friday, with AC Milan falling by the wayside.

As for Hugo Ekitike, his ‘will he, won’t he’ come to St James Park also appears to have come to a conclusion where Newcastle United are concerned.

There had already been widespread reports of Newcastle looking at alternatives, just in case the 20 year old striker didn’t sign for NUFC.

Now on early Monday afternoon, Craig Hope of The Mail saying that his information is that the deal to bring Hugo Ekitike to Newcastle is ‘all but dead’ and not going to happen.

The man from The Mail saying that a key factor was ‘ridiculous’ demands from agents, whilst PSG also apparently taking genuine interest now, has also helped Newcastle decide it is time to move on.

As to who the alternative striker target(s) will be, remains to be seen, although at the weekend it was claimed that Armando Broja is a forward Newcastle had made an enquiry about, as to his potential availability. Now 20, Broja already has 14 caps for Albania and scored nine goals on loan at Southampton from Chelsea last season.

Four weeks ago the Reims FC President went public (see below) in saying that the Ligue 1 club had accepted an offer from Newcastle United for Hugo Ekitike, Jean-Pierre Caillot adding that it was now up to the player and his agents…

Whether the Reims FC boss was simply trying to draw out interest from other clubs, by making public Newcastle’s offer, is an unknown.

However, it is not uncommon these days for agent fees to be a significant proportion of money that needs to be paid. Indeed, the recent deal for Haaland saw claims that the initial £51m transfer fee was actually a lower amount / proportion of the overall deal, compared to the money that was heading to the agents.

Jean-Pierre Caillot speaking to FranceBleu.fr – Published 2 June 2022:

“Let’s talk about the Hugo Ekitike file, we read and hear a lot. Just one question: do you have, as we speak (Editor’s note: the interview was carried out on Wednesday June 1), one or more concrete and written offers for the player?”

“Yes. Today, it is very concrete.

“And on the table there is one that suits us very well.

“An offer which, in my view, is sportingly interesting for the player and it is now up to him to make his choice, it is not for me to do so.

“From now on, it is his advisers who must move forward on this file.

“And if at the time of speaking this is not done, it is because his advisers have not yet wished to move forward with this club.”

“What club is it?”

“We remain discreet but hey… it’s an English club so we understand which club we’re talking about… (smiles).”

“Quite frankly, did you expect to see Hugo Ekitike reach this level very quickly and emerge so quickly in Ligue 1?”

“It’s been years since (Reims Sporting Director) Mathieu Lacour told me that we had a nugget in store.

“Where I was surprised, like all supporters, was how quickly he emerged.

“So it’s true, he was helped by the context because in fact he was 4th striker in the hierarchy and then the injury game also meant that he was able to show all his qualities.

“It also makes me smile today, because it sometimes seems that it would be the end of the Stade de Reims if he (Hugo Ekitike) were to leave us when a year ago, 90% of the people (supporters) did not know him.”

