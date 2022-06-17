Transfer Market

Hugo Ekitike close to agreeing Newcastle United transfer with medical next week if terms agreed – Sky Sports

Sky Sports on Friday afternoon are now reporting that a Hugo Ekitike move to Newcastle United could be imminent.

They say their information is that personal terms are close to being agreed between the striker and NUFC.

Sky Sports adding that if the personal terms can be signed off as they expect, Hugo Ekitike is set to be on Tyneside next week to do his medical and complete the deal.

This particular transfer saga is one where you really pay your money and take your choice on what to believe is, or isn’t, happening.

As only this morning, RMC Sport in France were claiming (see below) that Hugo Ekitike and his agents were stalling on a Newcastle United move, wanting to wait and see what offers there may be from elsewhere, in particular PSG.

What we do know for sure is that 16 days ago, the Reims FC President confirmed to French media (see below) that the club had accepted Newcastle United’s bid to buy Hugo Ekitike. That they were happy with the deal and now it was down to the player and his agents to finalise the move.

Things had been complicated by the striker’s involvement with the France Under 20s at the Maurice Revello (formerly Toulon) tournament, Hugo Ekitike helping France reach the final but injured in the semi-final. Though staying with the squad until they won the final on Sunday.

His hamstring issue not believed to be anything that would prevent a medical and transfer going through.

I’m guessing that Newcastle will be split pretty equally on this Hugo Ekitike situation.

Those who believe RMC Sport have the inside story on what is happening, those who believe Sky Sports are on the money, then those who will be sure that neither of them know anything!

Hugo Ekitike turns 20 on Monday (20 June) and more importantly, the Newcastle United first team squad are back for the start of pre-season preparations in 14 days time, then only five further weeks until the new Premier League season kicks off. So to have the best possible lead in to a new season at Newcastle United, or wherever, time for the Reims FC striker and his agents to be getting a deal completed with his next club.

RMC Sport report – 17 June 2022:

‘Despite a Reims-Newcastle agreement and a contractual agreement between Hugo Ekitike and the English club , there is no guarantee today that the French striker will join the north of England, according to our information.

For several days, the 19-year-old wanted to take his time before taking the plunge and definitively accepting the Magpies’ offer.

The Rémois and his entourage would like to have all the possible opportunities on the table before making a final choice.

PSG, for example, has taken steps via the network of Luis Campos, but has delayed while waiting to finalise the arrival of its future coach.

Several German clubs also cannot step up and respond to Newcastle’s offensive at the moment.

At the same time, the English leaders will not wait forever and have started to activate plans B in case of failure with Ekitike.’

Jean-Pierre Caillot speaking to FranceBleu.fr – Published 2 June 2022:

“Let’s talk about the Hugo Ekitike file, we read and hear a lot. Just one question: do you have, as we speak (Editor’s note: the interview was carried out on Wednesday June 1), one or more concrete and written offers for the player?”

“Yes. Today, it is very concrete.

“And on the table there is one that suits us very well.

“An offer which, in my view, is sportingly interesting for the player and it is now up to him to make his choice, it is not for me to do so.

“From now on, it is his advisers who must move forward on this file.

“And if at the time of speaking this is not done, it is because his advisers have not yet wished to move forward with this club.”

“What club is it?”

“We remain discreet but hey… it’s an English club so we understood which club we’re talking about… (smiles).”

“Quite frankly, did you expect to see Hugo Ekitike reach this level very quickly and emerge so quickly in Ligue 1?”

“It’s been years since (Reims Sporting Director) Mathieu Lacour told me that we had a nugget in store.

“Where I was surprised, like all supporters, was how quickly he emerged.

“So it’s true, he was helped by the context because in fact he was 4th striker in the hierarchy and then the injury game also meant that he was able to show all his qualities.

“It also makes me smile today, because it sometimes seems that it would be the end of the Stade de Reims if he (Hugo Ekitike) were to leave us when a year ago, 90% of the people (supporters) did not know him.”

