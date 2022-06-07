Opinion

‘Has Newcastle United and ‘Sportswashing’ ran its course for Sunderland fans?’

Interesting to note that as I browsed through the what ‘should be about football’ forums, that this week the ‘Sportswashing and Newcastle United 2022’ thread was further down the usual Sunderland fans RTG (Ready To Go) message board menu.

Could it actually be that that the penny is finally dropping for Sunderland fans, that this whole issue has tasted of sour grapes for many months, after well over 10,000 posts on what was supposed to be about their new fortè of Human Rights.

Of course even to the most neutral in the Tyne and Wear divide, this ‘debate’ has been anything but the sort, and has deteriorated into a Mag hating-fest.

As Newcastle fans we have been accused of all of the things that we had already been for years, even before last October’s takeover. Namely that we are abhorrent and shameless, basically a sell-out and that anything we win will be tainted.

Like I say, there is nothing new about the allegations because it has been what Sunderland fans have been told and brought up with for decades.

Surely they should have embraced the Newcastle United takeover as much as we did, because after all, they had in fact been vindicated about all of their previous claims about NUFC supporters? However, from the off this has always been a case of the ‘Big Green-eyed Monster’.

For some 18 months the potential Newcastle United takeover was ridiculed and scoffed at by rival supporters up and down the country. They never thought that it could actually happen, unlike myself and a good few others, so when it did the proverbial hit the fan and that was expected within the confines of the Premier League.

Thankfully, things are calming down now amongst the higher echelons of English football, and a lot of fans at rival clubs have had to take stock of what has previously been going on at their own clubs and who actually owns them.

Sunderland are an EFL club and are geographically closer to us than any other, but a lot of Newcastle fans (myself included), can never see them becoming real competitive rivals again.

A great proportion of Sunderland fans probably already know that too, and maybe just maybe, they will some day finally gorge themselves on their last slice of humble pie on their message boards, regarding the now tiresome theme of ‘Sportswashing‘.

In seasons to come, maybe there will also be smiles amongst rival supporters when they contemplate that excellent 2022 word ‘Whataboutery’.

I wrote an article some time back regarding how I would have felt if the Saudi PIF had have taken over Sunderland and not us.

I admitted that I would have felt totally gutted, destroyed even. What I wouldn’t have done is become involved in the human rights diatribe the Sunderland fans have formulated against NUFC supporters. That’s because previously I hadn’t given human rights any real attention when it comes to ownership of football clubs, due to supporters having no say / vote in who owns them, you are stuck with your football club for life as a supporter, no matter what.

Jealousy on the other hand is one of the most damaging emotions mankind can experience, or has ever had to overcome.

Newcastle United supporters in the main are keeping their feet on the ground. Though obviously our own dreams and aspirations have had an almighty boost over these last eight months.

I still have to pinch myself every day when it comes to seeing the rapid improvements that have taken place all around our club already.

