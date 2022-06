News

Good news for Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier on Thursday

Very positive news for the likes of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope on Thursday.

With FIFA announcing that 26 man squads will be allowed for the World Cup in Qatar, instead of the usual 23 players allowed.

When the World Cup comes around in November and December, managers will also be able to name all 26 players in their matchday squads, with the non-starting 15 players allowed on the subs bench.

The Premier League will break for the World Cup until Boxing Day after the fixtures on the weekend of November 12/13,

Bruno Guimaraes looked nailed on to be in the Brazil squad anyway, whilst this increase to 26 players looks to have also rubber-stamped the inclusion of Fabian Schar, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier in the Spain and England squads respectively.

It also gives an added incentive to somebody like Callum Wilson, if he can get goals in the opening couple of months of the new season, these extra three place to compete for, could see the Newcastle striker make a successful late push to get into Gareth Southgate’s squad.

