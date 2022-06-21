Transfer Market

Freddie Woodman set for medical ahead of Newcastle United to Preston transfer – Report

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is set to sign for Preston North End.

The 25 year old keeper having to accept that he needs to move on to have a chance of regular football, get his career back on track.

Freddie Woodman having been very impressive when spending two seasons on loan at Swansea (winning the golden glove in 2020/21 for most clean sheets) in the Championship, the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns.

However, last season falling really flat. With Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow ruled out, Freddie Woodman thrown in the deep end in that chaotic Steve Bruce start to the season, three defeats and a draw with 12 goals conceded in the first four Premier League matches. The defence becoming an even bigger shambles on Bruce’s watch.

Now though, the usually very reliable Athletic report that Freddie Woodman ‘is set to undergo a medical in Lancashire ahead of signing a deal.’

With only currently a year left on his Newcastle United deal, it remains to be seen whether it will be a straight buy for Preston, on loan with view to buy and Newcastle getting Woodman to add another year on his NUFC contract.

An Under 20s World Cup winner with England in 2017, Freddie Woodman won the Golden Glove at that tournament, as he then did with Swansea in the Championship a few years later.

Once the likes of Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow were fully fit, Woodman only made the Premier League matchday squad once more last season, after those four starts in the opening matches.

Then going on loan in January, Freddie Woodman made one cup appearance but played not a single minute in the Championship as Bournemouth won promotion in second spot.

