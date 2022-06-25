Transfer Market

Everton FFP pressure to accept offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Newcastle United to take advantage?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been regularly linked with Newcastle United since the end of the season.

A consensus amongst the more reliable journalists that the Everton striker definitely figures on the list of targets Eddie Howe and his recruitment team had prepared for this summer’s transfer window.

However, at the same time the blue scousers also reported to be holding out for £40m+ for the striker.

Injury restricted Dominic Calvert-Lewin to 15 Premier League starts and five goals last season. However, 29 goals from 62 Premier League starts spread across the previous two seasons, certainly suggest that he is a forward who will get goals, especially if joining a progressive club…

Everton are one of the very few Premier League clubs who haven’t bought or sold any players this summer.

They are having to tread a very fine line.

A new report on Saturday morning has given some great background to the big issues that Everton are facing, having burnt through over half a billion pounds of mostly rubbish transfer speculation in five seasons starting 2016/17. The Everton owners having gone public recently with their hopes of selling on the club now, somehow valuing the struggling club at more than £500m, with then a need for the new owner(s) to fund the essential new £500m stadium to replace their decrepit current stadium.

Little wonder the current owners are wanting to run for the hills because having been lucky to dodge relegation last season, financial pressures and FFP restrictions are now coming home to roost.

This morning, The Athletic reporting that they have been told by informed sources that Everton accepted some time ago that they had to sell one of their two biggest playing assets before the end of the current financial year.

The sale of either Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin needing to be done. However, so far there has been nobody biting at the kind of valuations quoted to them by Everton, for either of the strikers. AN added complication is that Richarlison is showing no willingness to decide on what he wants to do, where he wants to go, if he leaves this summer.

Things have now reached a crunch point, with Everton now facing a very short deadline to sell one of the two strikers.

For FFP compliance, the blue scousers really needing to sell one of them by the close of Thursday 30 June, the final day of their financial year.

Everton made a small profit on transfers last season and their only major outlay was signing a new left back after Lucas Digne forced a move to Villa. However, that hasn’t changed the fact that Everton still need to do far more to avoid major potential FFP issues.

As The Athletic point out, other clubs are obviously aware of these serious problems at Goodison and so no surprise that nobody has agreed to meet their valuations on either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison.

So could Newcastle United now make their move to try and land Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the relative cheap?

The thing is, the FFP issues facing our scouse friends don’t end there, as there is a major difference in them selling Dominic Calvert-Lewin as opposed to Richarlison.

FFP means that the money Everton bank from a sale must also represent a profit in financial fair play terms, the bigger the profit the better.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin cost £1.5 million when Everton bought him from Sheffield United in 2016, whilst Richarlison was £40m from Watford in 2018. So whilst the Brazilian would almost certainly go for a higher transfer fee, for FFP purposes the sale of the England striker looks by far the better fit.

An interesting week lies ahead, with Newcastle United set to add Sven Botman to the Targett and Pope summer signings, with also the question of will Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners now also look to take advantage of Everton’s desperation on Dominic Calvert-Lewin…?

