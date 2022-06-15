England World Cup squad – Odds released on chances of these 7 Newcastle United players making it
Odds have been released on who will make the England World Cup squad that will travel to Qatar in November.
Only five months to go until the finals kick off, with England’s group games against Iran, USA and Wales.
Ahead of the England World Cup squad being announced, there are currently only two further warm up (Nations League) matches in September against Germany and Italy.
Gareth Southgate will name a 23 man squad and after Tuesday night’s 4-0 home loss to Hungary, plenty of opinions flying about regarding which players should and shouldn’t be included in the England World Cup squad (as well as a fair bit debate now on whether Southgate himself should indeed be going…).
The odds released today to make the England World Cup squad, include seven Newcastle United players….
BetVictor odds on Newcastle United players making the England World Cup squad for Qatar in November / December 2022:
13/8 Kieran Trippier
10/1 Callum Wilson
12/1 Dan Burn
12/1 Joe Willock
16//1 Matt Targett
25/1 Freddie Woodman
25/1 Karl Darlow
Personally, I think only injury will prevent Kieran Trippier (13/8) making the England World Cup squad.
Looking at the rest of the Newcastle United players (Jonjo Shelvey didn’t even make the list, just in case you were wondering – Despite odds going up to 50/1 for Alex Scott and Dujon Sterling…I have to admit I haven’t even heard of that pair)…can Callum Wilson (10/1) hit the ground running and score for fun in the opening couple of months? England struggling for goals at the minute.
Meanwhile, Dan Burn (12/1) and Matt Targett (16/1) improved Newcastle United’s defence so much last season, is there a very small chance that one of them could be a surprise inclusion in this England World Cup squad, if starting the new season in similar form…?
As things stand, this is the upcoming England schedule with only two more warm up (Nations League) games in September, before the England World Cup squad is selected and faces those three group games against Iran, USA and Wales:
23 September 2022 – Italy v England
26 September 2022 – England v Germany
21 November 2022 – England v Iran
25 November 2022 – England v USA
29 November 2022 – England v Wales
The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games:
21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV
21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC
21 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC
21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV
22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV
22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV
22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC
22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC
23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV
23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV
23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV
23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC
24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV
24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC
24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV
24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC
25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC
25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC
25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV
25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV
26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC
26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV
26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV
26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV
27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV
27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC
27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC
27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC
28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV
28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC
28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV
28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV
29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV
29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV
29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC
29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC
30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC
30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC
30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC
30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC
1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC
1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC
1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV
1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV
2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC
2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC
2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV
2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV
