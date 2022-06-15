Opinion

England World Cup squad – Odds released on chances of these 7 Newcastle United players making it

Odds have been released on who will make the England World Cup squad that will travel to Qatar in November.

Only five months to go until the finals kick off, with England’s group games against Iran, USA and Wales.

Ahead of the England World Cup squad being announced, there are currently only two further warm up (Nations League) matches in September against Germany and Italy.

Gareth Southgate will name a 23 man squad and after Tuesday night’s 4-0 home loss to Hungary, plenty of opinions flying about regarding which players should and shouldn’t be included in the England World Cup squad (as well as a fair bit debate now on whether Southgate himself should indeed be going…).

The odds released today to make the England World Cup squad, include seven Newcastle United players….

BetVictor odds on Newcastle United players making the England World Cup squad for Qatar in November / December 2022:

13/8 Kieran Trippier

10/1 Callum Wilson

12/1 Dan Burn

12/1 Joe Willock

16//1 Matt Targett

25/1 Freddie Woodman

25/1 Karl Darlow

Personally, I think only injury will prevent Kieran Trippier (13/8) making the England World Cup squad.

Looking at the rest of the Newcastle United players (Jonjo Shelvey didn’t even make the list, just in case you were wondering – Despite odds going up to 50/1 for Alex Scott and Dujon Sterling…I have to admit I haven’t even heard of that pair)…can Callum Wilson (10/1) hit the ground running and score for fun in the opening couple of months? England struggling for goals at the minute.

Meanwhile, Dan Burn (12/1) and Matt Targett (16/1) improved Newcastle United’s defence so much last season, is there a very small chance that one of them could be a surprise inclusion in this England World Cup squad, if starting the new season in similar form…?

As things stand, this is the upcoming England schedule with only two more warm up (Nations League) games in September, before the England World Cup squad is selected and faces those three group games against Iran, USA and Wales:

23 September 2022 – Italy v England

26 September 2022 – England v Germany

21 November 2022 – England v Iran

25 November 2022 – England v USA

29 November 2022 – England v Wales

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games:

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC

21 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV

26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV

2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV

