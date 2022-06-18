Opinion

‘Don’t believe everything you read but believe this, Newcastle United are going places…’

Remember the days when you heard about transfers, on the news, after they had happened. The old days perhaps but at least it avoided all the repetition and stress of the current soap opera style saga.

It might be a little bit too simplistic to say that if a club liked a player, you picked up the phone, agreed a fee and then contacted the player to thrash out personal terms, you then got together and signed on the dotted line.

That wasn’t too far off though!

Fast forward 50 years and we now have a social media soap opera with agents, advisors and recruitment teams involved. No doubt things are a lot more professional now but they are also a whole lot more complicated.

At this stage, I want to reassure all Newcastle United fans that in my opinion (for what it is worth…) we will have a very good transfer window, ending up with a squad substantially stronger than last season.

Despite all the theatrical journalism, our efficient world class directorship will produce the goods, though not necessarily the players we read about morning noon and night.

As a fan I am not exempt from wasting my precious time getting updates on our progress in the market, that said, I have read and heard an unbelievable amount of rubbish on the supposed state of play. Getting it all wrong, time to move on and not what the takeover promised, are examples of the rubbish I’m talking about.

Blimey, the window has only been open a week, players are on holiday and obviously want the best deal for their futures. Greedy agents also want bidding wars and a slice of the cake.

Things take time but these deals are now micro managed by journalists and bloggers.

If you want to get involved in the soap opera than fine but don’t expect a quick resolution. We aren’t a European superpower so deals are going to be difficult and patience is the watchword. We want the right characters who buy into our marvellous morale and work ethic. Only time will tell, not journalists’ opinions.

For what it’s worth, personally I wouldn’t pull out of the two long running sagas Newcastle United have been embroiled in since January.

I’ve heard ‘let’s move on’ but why? Do we really know the true situation? Not if our recruitment team are doing their job properly. Milan for example would love us to walk away and leave the coast clear for their alleged lower bid to flourish. It’s a game of chess and we are under the microscope.

Don’t believe everything you read but believe this, Newcastle United are going places with a great team spirit, work ethic and vision.

