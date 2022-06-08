News

Dan Ashworth – Newcastle United owners aspirations inspired me to come

Dan Ashworth has been now officially unveiled as the club’s new Sporting Director.

Newcastle United reaching a compromise with Brighton to release him from his period of gardening leave which was set to last until November.

Dan Ashworth giving his first interview after starting the job, speaking to the club’s NUFC TV.

The new Sporting Director declaring that the aspirations of the Newcastle United owners inspired him to come to St James Park.

Dan Ashworth speaking to NUFC TV:

“At Brighton I was the first technical director there, they wanted me to try and connect some of the strands across the club.

“So I think any new project is something that excites me, really inspires me, certainly to be there at the very start of the project.

“Here with new owners, Eddie (Howe) coming in…and some of the aspirations of things they want to drive through…with women’s academy, (new) training ground and the first team as well, it was something that was really attractive.

“Delighted to be here.

“Great first impressions.

“The size of the club really hits home.

“I’ve been in football a long time and came here with my opposition hat on, with West Bromwich Albion and Brighton.

“Every time you come here you can’t help but notice the passion, the enthusiasm of the supporters, the atmosphere within the ground.

“It’s just an absolute monster of a football club.

“A fantastic place to come and work with some wonderful people.

“It was the atmosphere and the passion, from the away supporters too when they came to West Brom and Brighton.

“The noise and the enthusiasm for the game, is just incredible.

“There are very few places that get the intensity. Coming from an opponent, it’s a special place to come, it really was.

“That was the sort of thing, alongside the size of the club and the ambition of the owners, was really attractive for me.

“Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

