Come in number 32 – UK TV scheduling for all 48 Qatar World Cup finals group matches

The 2022 Qatar World Cup finals are now only five months away.

Still difficult to believe that in November and December, along with everybody else, Newcastle United fans will see their club’s 2022/23 season halted before it is even halfway through, to allow this tournament to be played.

With the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and potentially a number of other Newcastle United players (by the time the finals come around) hopefully set to be involved, fingers crossed a little bit more direct interest for NUFC supporters than recent international tournaments.

It is a case of come in number 32 tonight (Tuesday 14 June 2022) sees the final place at the Qatar World Cup finals set to be decided.

Last night, Nolberto Solano watched on as his Peru (assistant manager of the national side) team lost out in the play-off against Australia. The Aussies winning via penalties the second last place to be decided for the Qatar World Cup finals.

At the same venue tonight, it is New Zealand v Costa Rica playing at 7pm at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (also known as the Al-Rayyan Stadium) in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Newcastle United’s Chris Wood will (injury permitting) lead the line for New Zealand in this winner takes all play-off.

As an 18 year old, Chris Wood played in all three games at the finals in South Africa in 2010 when New Zealand last qualified. Appearing as a sub in all three group matches, the teenager helped his country to very credible results – drawing against Italy, Paraguay and Slovakia.

Chris Wood and his national side making a bit of history, they were knocked out at that group stage but ended the tournament as the only team to remain undefeated.

Good luck to New Zealand’s all-time record goalscorer Chris Wood tonight.

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games:

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC

21 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV

26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV

2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV

