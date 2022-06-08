News

Club officially confirm leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt was correct – Photos

The new Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt has been officially confirmed.

A release and photos from the club, confirming that the leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt images (see below) that circulated last month were on the money.

The official launch has of course added the shirt sponsor to what the leaked images were showing.

Once again FUN88 on the Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt, which will disappoint fans hoping for a new sponsor putting significantly more money into the club.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 June 2022:

Newcastle United has unveiled the club’s new 2022/23 home shirt by premium sportswear brand Castore.

Ready for a new challenge in the Premier League, players and supporters will unite once again in iconic black and white stripes while honouring the club’s 130-year history.

Castore’s latest design combines traditional elements of the club’s memorable home kits together with modern touches, creating a classic black and white jersey that is inspired by the past and built for the future.

All Newcastle United kits are crafted with a blend of high-stretch fabrics and cut to enhance performance, offering exceptional ease of movement on pitch and in the stands.

The elite ‘Pro’ edition of the shirt, which will be worn by the first team on the pitch, features Castore’s finest innovation technology with laser-cut ventilation at the underarms to keep players cool and focused during play.

PRE-ORDER NOW

Supporters can pre-order Newcastle United’s 2022/23 Castore home shirt NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk.

The Mag – 25 May 2022:

Fans still awaiting with interest for the Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt to be officially unveiled.

This will be the second home kit released as part of the new club deal with Castore.

However, a leaked image of what was claimed to be the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt design, was circulated on social media two weeks ago.

This was that image we featured on 11 May 2022…

It obviously remains to be seen whether or nor this leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt is eventually officially confirmed as the real thing.

However, new better quality images of the claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt have now been circulated on social media.

The Retro NUFC Twitter account showing these images today (25 May 2022):

The back of the claimed leaked shirt…

As well as the Castore branding on it…

Every year we have seen at some point the new upcoming kit revealed via other sources online, before the club and kit partner do any kind of official launch.

Still no sponsors on this claimed leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt and that is obviously one of the many much anticipated aspects of the new ownership, which new sponsors they will potentially be bringing in to help finance progress in the upcoming years.

As for whether or not these leaked images are the real deal. The original photos that circulated two weeks ago pretty much convinced me, especially considering the website(s) they were featured on, sites which have regularly in the past shown in advance NUFC kits (and those of other clubs) that later proved to be genuine. For me, these latest / new leaked images pretty much rubber stamping the likelihood (certainty?) of this being what the players (and fans) will be wearing next season.

