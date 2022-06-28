News

Club officially confirm leaked controversial white and green Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt was correct

The new Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt (third shirt / kit) has been officially confirmed.

A release and photos from the club, confirming that the leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt images (see below) that circulated last month were on the money.

The official launch has of course added the shirt sponsor to what the leaked images were showing, as well as the new sleeve sponsor revealed last night.

Once again FUN88 on the Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt (third shirt/kit), as well as the new Noon sleeve sponsor.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 June 2022:

‘Newcastle United has launched its official 2022/23 Castore third kit ahead of the new Premier League season.

Closely following the unveiling of its classic black and white home kit for the new campaign, the club has revealed a white and green third kit, designed by the premium British sportswear brand, that will be worn on the road.

The Magpies’ kits are expertly crafted with Castore’s blend of high-stretch fabrics, offering an outstanding fit and freedom of movement for players and supporters alike.

The ‘Pro’ edition, worn by the players, features a range of technological advancements, with exceptional materials and laser-cut ventilation to enhance performance on the pitch.

All adult shirts will feature Newcastle United’s primary sponsor, FUN88, across the chest.

Supporters can order the 2022/23 Newcastle United third kit NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk and in store.’

The Mag – 25 May 2022:

Fans awaiting with interest for the new kits to be made public for next season, including the Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt to be unveiled.

This will be the second season of kits released as part of the club deal with Castore.

However, a leaked image of what was claimed to be the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt design, was circulated on social media two weeks ago.

That leaked claimed image (see below) generating a ‘little’ controversy…

It obviously remains to be seen whether or nor this leaked Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt is eventually officially confirmed as the real thing.

However, new better quality images of the claimed leaked white and green Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt have now been circulated on social media.

The Retro NUFC Twitter account showing these images today (25 May 2022):

The back of the claimed leaked shirt…

As well as the Castore branding on it…

Every year we have seen at some point the new upcoming kits revealed via other sources online, before the club and kit partner do any kind of official launch.

Still no sponsors on this claimed leaked white and green Newcastle United 2022/23 Away Shirt and that is obviously one of the many much anticipated aspects of the new ownership, which new sponsors they will potentially be bringing in to help finance progress in the upcoming years.

As for whether or not these leaked images are the real deal. The original photos that circulated two weeks ago pretty much convinced me, especially considering the website(s) they were featured on, sites which have regularly in the past shown in advance NUFC kits (and those of other clubs) that later proved to be genuine. For me, these latest / new leaked images pretty much rubber stamping the likelihood (certainty?) of this being what the players (and fans) will be wearing next season.

Earlier this morning we also featured new photos that are circulating of what is claimed to be the new Newcastle United 2022/23 Home Shirt, you can view those HERE.

