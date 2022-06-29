Opinion

Castore make public why white and green chosen for new Newcastle United third kit

Yesterday saw the launch of the much ‘anticipated’ new white and green Newcastle United shirt for the 2022/23 season.

The ‘leaked’ images that previously circulated, proving to be very much on the money.

The only thing that was different, was this white and green Newcastle United shirt turning out to be the new third kit, rather than the second (away) kit as originally thought.

When the club put out their official launch release (see below) on Tuesday, it gave very little detail about the new third shirt / kit, just saying ‘the club has revealed a white and green third kit, designed by the premium British sportswear brand (Castore), that will be worn on the road.’

Interestingly, when Castore then sent out their own release / advert for the new white and green Newcastle United shirt, it gave us a lot more info…

Email sent to Newcastle fans by Castore with sales pitch to buy new white and green third kit – 28 June 2022:

THE 2022/23 ALTERNATE KIT

FOREVER CONNECTED TO THIS CITY

‘Commemorating a new era for this club, whilst staying true to our roots, the brand new 2022/23 Alternate Kit is finally here.

Crafted from lightweight and high-stretch materials that offer exceptional ease of movement and breathability.

Emblazoned with a tonal map of Newcastle printed on the front – this kit is designed to represent the club’s past, present and future and our deep connection to this city.

Available for purchase now.

Better Never Stops’

When it says ‘whilst staying true to our roots’ and designed to represent the club’s past, present and future and our deep connection to this city’ then I think safe to say that the ‘tonal map of Newcastle’ on the new shirt is meant to representing the tradition and roots etc etc.

As for ‘Commemorating a new era for this club’, well, I don’t think anybody (whatever you think about the new ownership and all the ‘debate’ that has provoked) is surely going to pretend this refers to anything else but the choice of white and green.

White and green is what Saudi Arabia PIF use for their branding, whilst of course those are the same colours used by the Saudi Arabia national football side, plus the Saudi flag as well.

One thing for sure, that ‘debate’ isn’t ending any time soon.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 June 2022:

‘Newcastle United has launched its official 2022/23 Castore third kit ahead of the new Premier League season.

Closely following the unveiling of its classic black and white home kit for the new campaign, the club has revealed a white and green third kit, designed by the premium British sportswear brand, that will be worn on the road.

The Magpies’ kits are expertly crafted with Castore’s blend of high-stretch fabrics, offering an outstanding fit and freedom of movement for players and supporters alike.

The ‘Pro’ edition, worn by the players, features a range of technological advancements, with exceptional materials and laser-cut ventilation to enhance performance on the pitch.

All adult shirts will feature Newcastle United’s primary sponsor, FUN88, across the chest.

Supporters can order the 2022/23 Newcastle United third kit NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk and in store.’

