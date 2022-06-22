Transfer Market

Burnley have agreed Nick Pope transfer to Newcastle United – Medical now to undergo

Nick Pope will become the second Newcastle United signing of the summer.

Sky Sports have revealed on Wednesday morning that agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

With Nick Pope now set to have his medical and complete the move this week.

Sky Sports – 22 June 2022:

‘Newcastle have agreed a deal with Burnley to sign Nick Pope, with the England international set to undergo his medical this week.

Pope will challenge Martin Dubravka for the No 1 jersey at St James’ Park.

Sky Sports News reported last week Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was interested in the 30-year-old, who is keen to remain in the Premier League after Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.’

It was Sky Sports who did indeed last Thursday (16 June) break the story that Nick Pope was a target for Newcastle United.

The broadcaster saying that their information was that Newcastle United were trying to buy the Burnley goalkeeper.

Nick Pope wanting to leave Turf Moor to keep playing Premier League football AND to help try and ensure he is on the plane to Qatar, when the England squad leaves for the World Cup finals in November.

Now after widespread reporting of the transfer actually progressing these past 24 hours, the deal is set to happen.

In nine days time (Friday 1 July), the Newcastle United first team squad return to the training ground to begin pre-season preparations. With the soon to be former Burnley goalkeeper set to join them.

After a career at non-league and lower football league clubs, Nick Pope got his big chance in 2016.

The keeper never looking back and becoming first choice in each of these last four seasons in the Premier League, after initially having injury problems when he first arrived at Turf Moor in that opening 2016/17 season.

Despite ending up relegated, there were actually ten Premier League clubs who conceded more goals than Nick Pope and Burnley, including Manchester United, Leicester City and…Newcastle United.

Now aged 30, no surprise that Nick Pope is desperate to stay in the top tier. Despite the relegation with Burnley the keeper was in the recent England squad and on the bench for all four Nations League matches this month,. Whilst he started for England as recently as March 2022, when keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

The soon to be ex-Burnley keeper has a quite remarkable record with the national side, in eight England appearances Nick Pope has kept seven clean sheets, the only goal conceded was in a 2-1 win over Poland.

Whilst there was wild speculation last week of Burnley supposedly valuing Nick Pope at £40m, the reporting this week has consistently put the expected transfer fee at £8m-£10m.

The news / reporting on Nick Pope expecting to sign for Newcastle United, comes at the same time as Freddie Woodman joining Preston and Karl Darlow also expected to leave, with Middlesbrough one of the clubs said to be interested.

