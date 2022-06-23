Opinion

Burnley fans comments on Nick Pope moving to Newcastle United – Very interesting!

Burnley fans have been reacting to the news that Nick Pope is signing for Newcastle United.

Chris Wood on Tyneside for his medical earlier today, before then set to complete his transfer.

Then Sky Sports publishing footage of Nick Pope going into St James Park this afternoon.

Very interesting to read the comments from Burnley fans, as you will see below.

Pretty much all believing that Nick Pope is a real quality goalkeeper and not impressed by the widely reported £10m transfer fee.

Official confirmation of the transfer expected any time soon.

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘England’s best goalkeeper for a reported £8-10m???

We must be barmy!’

‘Was hoping to read this thread and get some positivity from it.

Instead I’m depressed after reading how we are going to sell Pope for peanuts.’

‘Nick Pope has been brilliant for us, I hope it goes well for him.’

‘Personally wish pope all the worst for there future, they have chosen to put the rights of people behind pure greed, could have gone to another prem club.’

‘I suppose it was a balancing act for Nick, a club small enough to get a regular game, big enough to be noticed for England.’

‘Hope Pope has a Fabulous Time at Newcastle and wish him all the best.’

‘£10m for Nick Pope is far too low.’

‘Nick Pope is moving on … he has 1 year on his Contract … he is involved in the England set up … he needs Premier League Football …

Good Luck Nick in the future you have been a helluva keeper for us.’

‘I wish Nick Pope every success in his move to Newcastle and thank him for all he’s done with Burnley. He’s too good to be playing at Championship level.’

‘Can only wish him well,he has been brilliant for us.’

‘I hope Newcastle get relegated. Nothing against Nick Pope, just the dirty money in football. There must come a time when there’s no point in the Premier League existing.’

‘The Newcastle fans I know think it’s a steal they got Pope for 10 million , so do I.’

‘Is House of Saud money any more dirty than US money? (or lack of it – some US football club owners have to borrow).

Don’t see any difference personally. A broader debate eh.

Dirt accusations should be thrown at those trying to eke money out of the game for personal gain.’

‘It’s obscene, I’m not just sick of the Saudis, i’m sick of the whole set up. This influx of big investment into certain big city clubs ruins the concept of a “football league”.’

‘If Pope’s worth £10m, then how much are Pickford, Ramsdale and Hendeson worth? About the same?’

‘Why are we letting Pope go for £10-12m Are we that desperate for money that we accept the first offer that comes along. Surely he’s worth more than that.’

‘Pope wants to stay in the PL and, let’s be honest, absolutely deserves to be there? I think after what he has done for us, we owe him some goodwill on dealing at a lower number than perhaps we’d want.’

‘Watching the Geordies meltdown on Twitter about Pope is amusing. Such a bipolar lot.

About half of them think Pope is rubbish and they can do better; the other half think they’re stealing the best keeper in history.’

