Bruno Guimaraes with assist as he helps Brazil to 5-1 demolition of Son’s South Korea

Eleven days after helping Newcastle United win at Burnley and end the season eleventh in the Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes has been in action for Brazil.

A very important get together for the Newcastle United star and the rest of the Brazil squad, with the World Cup finals only five months away.

Brazil having three friendlies in June, playing away against Japan on Monday (6 June), before then a massive prestige friendly hosted at the Melbourne cricket ground between Brazil and Argentina.

Today though they were up against Tottenham star Son and his South Korea teammates in a friendly in Seoul.

Bruno Guimaraes starting on the bench and watching on as Richarlison gave Brazil a seventh minute lead.

However, Hwang Ui-Jo gave the home side a 31st minute equaliser, before two penalties from Neymar on 42 and 57 minutes put Brazil in a commanding 3-1 lead.

Coutinho coming on as a sub on 78 minutes and taking only two minutes to make it 4-1.

Bruno Guimaraes then introduced from the bench on 81 minutes, replacing his big mate and former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta.

Whether Brazil do go on to win this 2022 World Cup in Qatar remains to be seen but I don’t think any doubt they have the strongest squad in world football. Coming off the bench today they had Vinicius Junior, Fabinho, Coutinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha and Gabriel Jesus. Whilst the unused subs included Rodrygo and Alisson.

There was still time for Man City’s Gabriel Jesus to make it 5-1 in the third minute of added time and with the assist it was that man Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United upcoming dates:

Thursday 2 June 2022 – Japan 4 Paraguay 1 (Miguel Almiron captained his country for the first time in this friendly defeat)

Thursday 2 June 2022 – South Korea 1 Brazil 5 (Bruno Guimaraes excellent cameo sees him lay on fifth goal for Gabriel Jesus)

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Hungary v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Monday 6 June 2022 – Japan v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly)

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Germany v England (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Friday 10 June 2022 – Premier League summer transfer window opens

Friday 10 June 2022 – South Korea v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron in the squad for this friendly)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – England v Italy (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Argentina v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes in squad for this friendly to be played at Melbourne cricket ground in Australia)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – England v Hungary (Kieran Trippier in squad for this Nations League game)

Tuesday 14 June 2022 – Costa Rica v New Zealand (To be played in Qatar, the winners of this one game play-off will qualify for November / December World Cup finals – Chris Wood expected to play)

Thursday 16 June 2022 – The 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released.

Friday 1 July 2022 – First team squad return for start of Newcastle United pre-season preparations (as reported by Chronicle)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Atalanta with 7.45pm kick-off.

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Home friendly at St James Park – Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao with kick-off time to be confirmed.

Saturday 6 August 2022 – This weekend, Premier League kick off the season with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup finals.

(Week commencing) Monday 22 August – League Cup second round matches will be played.

Thursday 1 September 2022 – The Premier League summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Wednesday 2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

(Week commencing) Monday 7 November – League Cup third round matches will be played.

Saturday / Sunday 12/13 November 2022 – Sixteenth and final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup finals begin.

Monday 14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

Monday 21 November 2022 – Qatar World Cup finals kick-off.

Sunday 18 December 2022 – World Cup final.

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December – League Cup fourth round matches will be played.

Monday 26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

Saturday 7 January 2023 – This weekend sees FA Cup third round matches played

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

