Bruno Guimaraes recovers from shocking challenge to make it 1 goal and 4 assists in last 124 minutes for Brazil

Eleven days after helping Newcastle United win at Burnley and end the season eleventh in the Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes has been in action for Brazil this afternoon.

Thursday seeing South Korea provide the opposition in a friendly in Seoul.

Bruno Guimaraes started on the bench and watched on as Richarlison gave Brazil a seventh minute lead.

South Korea equalised but two penalties from Neymar on 42 and 57 minutes put Brazil in a commanding 3-1 lead. Coutinho then coming on as a sub on 78 minutes and taking only two minutes to make it 4-1.

Bruno Guimaraes was then himself introduced from the bench on 81 minutes, replacing his big mate and former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta.

The Newcastle United was straight into the thick of the action and was very lucky to complete his late cameo after a shocking studs up challenge from Jeong Woo-Yeong.

The South Korean player taking Bruno Guimaraes out and would surely have received a red card in a competitive match, instead of a very lucky yellow.

The NUFC midfielder probably only avoiding serious injury thanks to having his right foot off the ground, if it had been planted on the pitch then difficult to see how he would have been ok.

Able to continue, Bruno Guimaraes then claimed a late assist when a nice passing move ended with a quality long ball from the Newcastle man to Gabriel Jesus, who made it 5-1 in the third minute of added time.

A very important tour and friendlies for the Newcastle United star and the rest of the Brazil squad, with the World Cup finals only five months away.

Brazil having three friendlies altogether in June, playing next against Japan on Monday (6 June), before then a massive prestige friendly hosted at the Melbourne cricket ground between Brazil and Argentina.

Bruno Guimaraes with his eyes on the ultimate prize though of November and December in Qatar.

The Newcastle United star looking a certainty (injuries permitting…) for the final World Cup squad BUT hoping to force his way into contention for a first team place by the time we get to these finals.

Bruni couldn’t be doing more to force his way into contention, as quite incredibly he has managed four assists and a goal in his last 124 minutes of action for Brazil.

The last four games seeing a sub appearance against Paraguay and an assist, then the same against Chile. Starting against Bolivia it was a goal and an assists for the NUFC player, then another assist as a sub today against South Korea.

Bruno Guimaraes potentially set to face both current NUFC teammate Fabian Schar and ex-Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the group matches in Qatar later this year.

24 November 2022 – Brazil v Serbia

28 November 2022 – Brazil v Switzerland

2 December 2022 – Brazil v Cameroon

