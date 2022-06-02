News

Bruno Guimaraes has to settle for place on bench as Brazil set to kick off in Seoul

No rest for Bruno Guimaraes, after impressing for Lyon in the opening half of the 2021/22 season, the midfielder absolutely outstanding for Newcastle United these past four months after making the move to St James Park.

However, only 11 days after the Premier League season concluded, Bruno Guimaraes is with Brazil today in Seoul.

Playing away against South Korea in a friendly, the Newcastle United star named on the bench, though his big mate Lucas Paqueta does start.

The following Brazil starting eleven named to face South Korea, with a noon (UK time) kick-off – Weverton, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Neymar, Raphina, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison

A very important squad get together with the World Cup finals only five months away, after today Brazil then move on to play Japan in Tokyo on Monday (6 June), before then a massive prestige friendly hosted at the Melbourne cricket ground between Brazil and Argentina.

