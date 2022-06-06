News

Bruno Guimaraes cameo helps get Brazil over the line against Japan

Thursday saw Bruno Guimaraes pick up his latest cap for Brazil, as they hammered South Korea 5-1 in a friendly in Seoul.

The Newcastle United midfielder introduced from the bench on 81 minutes, replacing his big mate and former Lyon teammate Lucas Paqueta.

Bruno Guimaraes claiming a late assist when a nice passing move ended with a quality long ball from the Newcastle man to Gabriel Jesus, who made it 5-1 in the third minute of added time.

A very important tour and friendlies for the Newcastle United star and the rest of the Brazil squad, with the World Cup finals only five months away now.

Monday has seen Brazil play the second of their June friendlies, this time against Japan in Tokyo.

A tight match having to wait until the 77th minute for the first and only goal of the game, courtesy of a Neymar penalty.

Six substitutions made in the second half by the visitors, all half dozen coming on were Premier League players. Jesus, Martinelli, Thiago Silva, Richarlison, Fabinho and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Liverpool and Newcastle midfielders the final two Brazil subs on 85 minutes, Bruno Guimaraes once again replacing his big mate and former Lyon teammate, Lucas Paqueta.

The NUFC star helping Brazil to see out the closing stages of the match and yet another victory. That means in the last 27 games, Brazil have won 22, drawn four and lost only one (1-0 to Argentina).

Next up is a massive prestige friendly for the Melbourne cricket ground, hosting Brazil v Argentina on Saturday (11 June).

With obviously Bruno Guimaraes now hoping for more time on the pitch, his eyes on the ultimate prize of November and December in Qatar.

The Newcastle United star looking a certainty (injuries permitting…) for the final World Cup squad BUT hoping to force his way into contention for a first team place by the time we get to these finals. So far in his eight appearances for Brazil, it is eight wins out of eight for Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno couldn’t be doing much more to force his way into contention, as quite incredibly he has managed four assists and a goal in his last 129 minutes of action for Brazil.

Bruno Guimaraes potentially set to face both current NUFC teammate Fabian Schar and ex-Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the group matches in Qatar later this year.

Brazil World Cup group fixtures at finals in Qatar:

24 November 2022 – Brazil v Serbia

28 November 2022 – Brazil v Switzerland

2 December 2022 – Brazil v Cameroon

