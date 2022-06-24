Opinion

Brilliant farewell message/video to Newcastle United fans and ‘fantastic city’ from Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman obviously has real quality and potential as a goalkeeper.

Excelling through the younger age groups with England, then the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons he was superb for Swansea in the Championship.

If they had succeeded in the play-offs either time (finishing sixth in the first Freddie Woodman loan season, fourth in the next), then who knows?

Now the 25 year old has gone back to the Championship, signing a permanent deal at Preston this week.

At Newcastle United things just didn’t fall right and when he did get a chance it was Steve Bruce throwing him in at the deep end, starting the first four Premier League matches of last season when things were so chaotic under Bruce and Newcastle sinking fast.

A new beginning now though for both Freddie Woodman and Newcastle United.

The now former NUFC goalkeeper putting out this classy farewell message and video (see below).

Newcastle fans responding and a big good luck Freddie from everybody at The Mag.

Freddie Woodman via his personal Twitter account – 23 June 2022:

“11 years at Newcastle.

“Massive thank you to the staff, players and fans.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time in this fantastic city.

“I’m buzzing to see the hope and optimism now surrounding the club and wish everyone at Newcastle United the very best for the future.”

Newcastle United fans responding:

United with Pride:

‘Good luck Freddie…All Newcastle fans will be following and supporting you in your career!’

Steve Tallantyre:

‘Thanks for everything and good luck in the future, I’m sure you’ll smash it.’

SierraPapaGolf:

‘Wishing you all the best of luck in your career and hope to see you back in the Prem very soon!’

John Richardson:

‘You deserve your chance as a No 1 all the best for the future – you will go on to be a great keeper and hope to see you at SJP with PNE in EPL very soon.’

Jamie Johnston:

‘All the best Freddie. Safe to say all of us will always be rooting for you to succeed. Once a Geordie….’

Geordie Paul:

‘Once a Geordie, always a Geordie

Wish you nothing but success, and hope one day we see you back with a visiting team.’

Pete:

‘Good luck Freddie, have absolutely no doubt you’ll be an opposing keeper in the PL again before we know it, time to revel in being first choice.’

