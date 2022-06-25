News

Bookies predict where Newcastle United will finish in 2022/23 Premier League – Interesting

The 2022/23 Premier League season will soon be upon us.

Six weeks today Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest at St James Park on Saturday 6 August.

Indeed, it is only a matter of days before Newcastle’s first team return to begin pre-season preparations on Friday (1 July).

The 2022/23 Premier League season will be like no other previous one, a World Cup in the middle if it taking six weeks out of the season, with only one extra week added either end of it.

So just the same number of matches but less time to play them.

This frantic season kicking off with 16 rounds of PL matches to play by the end of the weekend of Saturday 12 / Sunday 13 November.

Interesting to see how the bookies predict this upcoming season to go, especially from a Newcastle United perspective.

As a guide to where the bookies think each of the 20 clubs will end up in the 2022/23 Premier League table, I have used the bookies (taken from various sites for a consensus) odds on what they think the chances are of each club finishing in the top six:

1/500 Man City

1/100 Liverpool

1/5 Chelsea

1/4 Tottenham

4/9 Man Utd

4/6 Arsenal

5/2 Newcastle United

5/1 West Ham, Leicester

6/1 Aston Villa

7/1 Brighton

14/1 Crystal Palace, Everton

16/1 Wolves

25/1 Leeds

28/1 Southampton

33/1 Brentford

55/1 Fulham

100/1 Nottingham Forest

150/1 Bournemouth

No surprise that Man City are followed by Liverpool, with then Chelsea next.

Maybe a surprise that Tottenham are so highly rated with such low odds, whilst Man Utd and Arsenal are seen as the two most vulnerable when it comes to falling out of the top six next season.

As for who is rated seventh highest and most likely to take advantage if any of the top six fall away, step forward Newcastle United. With them West Ham, Leicester and Aston Villa next most likely.

