Transfer Market

Aston Villa make public how much Newcastle United have paid for Matt Targett

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett has joined Newcastle United on Wednesday (8 June 2022).

The two clubs releasing official statement confirming the permanent transfer of the player who impressed so much on loan at St James Park.

The Newcastle United official statement saying that a four year contract had been signed by the player but when it came to the transfer fee, as with almost every single deal these days, no mention of how much the transfer fee was.

However…the official Aston Villa statement (see below) surprisingly HAS stated what the transfer fee was.

The selling club stating ‘Aston Villa can confirm that Matt Targett has completed a permanent move to Newcastle United for a fee of £15m.’

This is the figure that had been widely speculated but claimed to have included the loan fee in that overall £15m total, Sky Sports reporting it as £13m plus £2m for the loan period.

The Aston Villa statement though not mentioning any part of the £15m having been for the loan spell.

Aston Villa official announcement – 8 June 2022:

‘Aston Villa can confirm that Matt Targett has completed a permanent move to Newcastle United for a fee of £15m.

Targett became a Villan in the summer of 2019 soon after the Play-Off Final victory and quickly established himself as first-choice left back under Dean Smith.

He made 32 appearances in his maiden 2019/20 season with the club and went on to appear 38 times in the 2020/21 campaign where he ended the season as Players’ Player of the Year.

After 19 appearances last term, he joined Newcastle on loan in January with an option for the Toon to make his move permanent in the summer, which they have now triggered.

Matt is very popular with players and staff alike and he will always have many friends at Aston Villa.

We would like to wish Matt all the very best in the next phase of his career.’

