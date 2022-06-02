Opinion

Another Saudi Arabia sporting coup – But Jeddah Super Dome event not getting the Newcastle United treatment

Another sporting coup for Saudi Arabia.

It is now reported that the Anthony Joshua rematch against Olekxandr Usyk, for three of the available Heavyweight titles, will go ahead later this summer at the magnificent Jeddah Super Dome, in Saudi Arabia.

This is another fantastic sporting coup for the nation but it is certainly not the first major boxing event to be held there.

There is never much of a fuss when it comes to other sports, as compared to when it is Newcastle United / football.

(ED: This is how Sky Sports have announced this Joshua rematch fight and venue…’Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is set to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art arena in Saudi Arabia. A date for Joshua’s second world heavyweight title fight against Usyk is yet to be confirmed but management at Jeddah Super Dome confirmed that it is a preferred venue to host the blockbuster bout. Jeddah Super Dome, the largest geodesic dome in the world to ever stand without pillars with an attendance of up to 40,000, has previously hosted WWE Elimination Chamber in February. The 32-year-old (Anthony Joshua) is returning for his second fight in Saudi Arabia, having defeated Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a rematch in December 2019.)

Formula 1 more or less receives a free pass and indeed the Saudi Arabia PIF £400+ Million investment in McLaren last year (July 2021) hardly received a mention.

The Saudi Arabians, including our own (NUFC) Chairman and Governor of the PIF Yasir Al-Rumayyan, are golf mad and there has been a little kerfuffle recently regarding the Saudi’s potential growing influence on the Tour.

Nothing on a grand Newcastle United scale though.

I sense that a lot of Premier League fans are beginning to accept that the takeover last October happened, it was sanctioned by the EPL with the blessing of the British Government, and that there is nothing anybody can do about it.

Newcastle United now look set to become a powerhouse in English and European football in the years ahead.

One thing is for certain though and that is that the announcement of the Usyk v Joshua fight in Saudi Arabia will never deliver a knockout blow to the bitter Humbletonians on Sunderland message board RTG, who every day persist in their continual and ritual whinging regarding ‘Sportswashing and Newcastle United 2022’.

It is also quite obvious that they will also never forgive Amanda Staveley for persevering with her desire to wrestle our great football club from the clutches of the despicable Mike Ashley, who they (the Mackems) had actually grown to admire.

Good look to Anthony Joshua because he is going to need it. Though whatever happens, he will never be as bruised, battered and bewildered as the SMBs are on RTG.

