Transfer Market

Alan Virginius is new target for Newcastle United – Report

Alan Virginius is now a target for Newcastle United according to news from France on Thursday.

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team turning their attention to the Sochaux striker according to Le10Sport.

They say that their information is that Newcastle United are now competing with a number of other clubs for the attacking player.

Alan Virginius is 5ft 9in tall and can play across the frontline, usually on the left or right of an attacking trio.

Newcastle United of course have had a long pursuit of Hugo Ekitike as they look to recruit a new young striker with potential. Ekitike this month helped the France Under 20s win the Maurice Revello (formerly known as Toulon) tournament, the (now former?) Newcastle target playing until injured in the semi-final, France going on to win the competion.

That was at Under 20s level and Alan Virginius currently plays with the France Under 19s.

This month they have been playing in the finals of the Under 19s Euros and indeed were favourites to win the competition. On Tuesday they were surprisingly knocked out 2-1 by Israel, who will face England in the final.

However, no doubt who has been the star attraction for the France Under 19s. Alan Virginius scored and / or assisted in all four games at the finals, in the end scoring three and assisting three.

Alan Virginius only has one year left on his contract at Sochaux and is expected to leave this summer, Le10Sport say that their information is that the French club already have an offer of 7m euros (approx £m) from an unnamed club but that if / when somebody offers 10m euros (approx £8.6m) that would seal the deal for Sochaux.

Amongst the clubs claimed to be competing for the 19 year old striker are Club Bruges and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Newcastle United.

Sochaux lost out in the promotion play-offs to Auxerre and will once again be in the second tier of French football next season, so this will be significant cash for them when Alan Virginius leaves.

Since making his league debut as a 17 year old in September 2020, Alan Virginius has scored eight Ligue 2 goals for Sochaux in eleven starts, plus made thirty seven sub appearances.

