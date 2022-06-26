News

Alan Shearer analyses what lies ahead for Newcastle United

Alan Shearer has been talking about Newcastle United.

The lifelong fan and former player, analysing what the situation is at NUFC and what now lies ahead.

Like the rest of us, Alan Shearer still ecstatic that Mike Ashley exited the club.

In so many ways, Newcastle United now a very different club…or indeed, showing very real signs of getting back to the football club it once was.

It is now 26 years since the greatest striker of the Premier League era came back home and 16 years since he hung his boots up, little was he to know back then, that 14+ years of the next 16 would be wasted under Mike Ashley.

The new owners and Eddie Howe having so much ground to regain, due to those zero ambition years under Ashley, when both the first team squad and the entire infrastructure of the club suffered due to a lack of investment.

Now though plans are being put in place to give Newcastle United the training complex, academy and expanded St James Park that the club needs to fulfil its potential.

Difficult to believe that this is the same club that Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were steering unerringly into the Championship.

Alan Shearer is loving the job that Eddie Howe and his players have done and hopes that with this summer’s signings, NUFC can keep on progressing, building on the form in the second half of last season when only Liverpool and Man City accumulated more points than Newcastle United. A remarkable 38 points in the final 19 PL matches which if getting that average (2.00 points per match) would have given United third place in the table last season, second in 2020/21.

Can’t disagree with that.

Alan Shearer asked about the situation at Newcastle United and what lies ahead:

“Hopefully there are one or two (signings) that can come in.

“They have to try and carry on the good work from last season.

“They might have made it more difficult for themselves because of what they did and the expectations now.

“Also with the money that Newcastle have spent and hopefully can continue to spend, to make them bigger and improved.

“I am looking forward to watching Newcastle, seeing them improve again.

“It was brilliant the atmosphere at St James Park the last few months of the season.

“It was like it was many years ago, when I was playing.

“Amazing to see the city buzzing again and everybody talking about football.

“That is the way it should be and long may it continue.”

