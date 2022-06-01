News

Alan Pardew now out of work again after less than 5 weeks in latest manager’s job

CSKA Sofia made an official announcement on 28 April 2022, revealing that Alan Pardew had now been given the job of manager on a permanent basis, initially appointed until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Two weeks previous, former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew (who had been acting as an adviser to the club’s owners) had taken temporary charge of team affairs following Stoycho Mladenov’s resignation.

Now though a further official announcement on Wednesday from CSKA Sofia has revealed that Pardew is no longer manager, less than five weeks after having been appointed on a permanent basis.

Since taking charge of team affairs (originally on a temporary basis) on 15 April, Alan Pardew managed only one win in the final seven games of the season in all competitions.

However, Alan Pardew and the club have now parted company, with the now former CSKA Sofia boss blaming (see below) a minority of the club’s fans.

CSKA Sofia official announcement – 1 June 2022:

‘Army men,

Alan Pardew will not lead the CSKA team in the new season. Over the last ten days, the mentor and the leadership of the army have held numerous talks and eventually the decision of the British specialist not to continue his work on the “Army” was reached. He expressed his motives in front of the club’s website:

“First, I want to thank all the real CSKA fans for their support and passion for the club. To Grisha and Dani Ganchevi for their efforts to bring the club forward in such challenges and circumstances.

It was a privilege for me to be a part of and to serve this club! Unfortunately, my time here is over! The events before and after the match with Botev (Plovdiv) were not acceptable for me, for my assistant Alex Dyer, or for our players. The reason no one gave an interview after the meeting was that we were all very outraged by the situation that had escalated.

Our players decided to play only out of loyalty and to protect the club. The small group of organized racist fans who tried to sabotage this match is not what I want to lead and represent the team. Definitely, this is not the right path for the benefit of CSKA, because such a club deserves much more.

I would like to especially thank the captain Jurgen Matai and the players, the former ones, the staff and the staff for their brilliant support, especially Hristo Stoichkov, Filip Filipov and Iva Warren. I hope that the club and all those who really care about it will unite, because only together and united can we progress and pursue great goals.

In the last two years, a lot has been achieved: two rankings for the group stages of the League of Conferences and Europa League, two finals for the Cup of Bulgaria, one won, one lost … Yes, for a team like CSKA this is not enough, but to made the decisive leap to the championship title, the club needs better infrastructure and stability in every respect. I hope that the new manager will receive more time and coordinated and unified support from everyone.

It is right that we must win our right as a matter of priority and provide the conditions for the construction of a new stadium worthy of our frantic audience. My most sincere hope is that the government and local authorities will support this project for the good of Bulgarian football.

I loved my time and the people in your beautiful capital and I will not end my relationship here. I want to continue my initiative to provide free soccer balls and supplies to local schools and I would encourage any potential sponsor to contact the club. More time with the ball from an early age will create better technical players and ultimately help revive the great football history of this country.

There is no regret, only hope for a better future for CSKA! “

Pardew’s decision follows a section of CSKA Sofia’s supporters targeting their own side’s black players with racist abuse, four players getting the abuse and also having bananas thrown at them.

