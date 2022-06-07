Transfer Market

7 clean sheets in 8 England games – Newcastle agree Nick Pope transfer fee in principle ahead of medical

It was Sky Sports who on Thursday (16 June) broke the story that Nick Pope was a target for Newcastle United.

The broadcaster saying that their information was that Newcastle United were trying to buy the Burnley goalkeeper.

Nick Pope wanting to leave Turf Moor to keep playing Premier League football AND to help try and ensure he is on the plane to Qatar, when the England squad leaves for the World Cup finals in November.

Now after widespread reporting of the transfer actually progressing these past 24 hours, the deal looks imminent.

The Athletic now reporting late on Tuesday (21 June) afternoon that Newcastle United have agreed a transfer fee ‘in principle’ and that the 30 year old goalkeeper is now set to come to Tyneside to go through his medical.

The Athletic adding that the hope is that the deal will be completed by the end of the week.

A week on Friday (1 July) will see the Newcastle United first team squad return to the training ground to begin pre-season preparations.

After a career at non-league and lower football league clubs, Nick Pope got his big chance in 2016.

The keeper never looking back and becoming first choice in each of these last four seasons in the Premier League, after initially having injury problems when he first arrived at Turf Moor in that opening 2016/17 season.

Despite ending up relegated, there were actually ten Premier League clubs who conceded more goals than Nick Pope and Burnley, including Manchester United, Leicester City and…Newcastle United.

Now aged 30, no surprise that Nick Pope is desperate to stay in the top tier. Despite the relegation with Burnley the keeper was in the recent England squad and on the bench for all four Nations League matches this month,. Whilst he started for England as recently as March 2022, when keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

The soon to be ex-Burnley keeper has a quite remarkable record with the national side, in eight England appearances Nick Pope has kept seven clean sheets, the only goal conceded was in a 2-1 win over Poland.

Whilst there was wild speculation last week of Burnley supposedly valuing Nick Pope at £40m, the reporting today has consistently put the expected transfer fee at £8m-£10m.

The news / reporting on Nick Pope expecting to sign for Newcastle United, comes at the same time as claims that Freddie Woodman is set to go to Preston and Karl Darlow also expected to leave, with Middlesbrough one of the clubs said to be interested.

