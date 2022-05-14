News

Wor Flags release stunning teaser photo ahead of ‘biggest ever display’ for Arsenal match

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, has been the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays now once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the final home match of the season on Monday night (8pm kick-off) against Arsenal, Wor Flags announced earlier this week they has something special planned.

Wor Flags – 10 May 2022:

“Waiting till Monday is rubbish, but SJP under the lights.

“Our biggest ever display is planned against Arsenal, with the entire stadium involved.

“Make sure you’re in early.

“Finish off our home season in style.

“If you can be in your seat 10 minutes early you’ll help create something that will look unbelievable!

“Leave the normal wavers under your seats at the start, get them out at the end.

“Our display is focussed on this team and our club. Let’s go out on a high!”

Then yesterday (Friday 13 May), Wor Flags revealed via their Twitter account that they had already started work at St James Park laying out this biggest ever display, starting their work fully 72 (SEVENTY TWO!) hours before the match kicks off.

That is some dedication, so please, do as they ask and chuck that last pint down, get into your seat ten minutes earlier and help reward their hard work.

Along with their Friday night messages, Wor Flags releasing this stunning photo of what just one part of Monday’s display is going to look like…

Wor Flags putting out this text with that stunning Leazes End image above:

“This is why we need you in early and this is just one stand. What a sight St James’ Park will be on Monday night.”

The Wor Flags displays have all been produced thanks to thousands of Newcastle United fans coming together with donations to make these displays possible.

To keep all of this going and to produce ever bigger and better displays in the future, Wor Flags also need your help with fundraising to buy more flags for future matches.

The Wor Flags donation page explaining:

‘Our displays are made possible by you!

A new era for Newcastle United and Wor Flags are back, putting on the best displays in the country to support the lads in Black and White. None of the displays are possible without YOUR support. Thank you to everyone who has donated and continues to donate!

Howay the lads!’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up recently to make a small regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

