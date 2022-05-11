News

Wor Flags announce ‘biggest ever display’ for final Newcastle United home match v Arsenal

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, has been the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays now once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the final home match of the season on Monday night (8pm kickoff) against Arsenal, Wor Flags teasing what we can all look forward to…

Wor Flags via Twitter – 10 May 2022:

“Waiting till Monday is rubbish, but SJP under the lights.

“Our biggest ever display is planned against Arsenal, with the entire stadium involved.

“Make sure you’re in early.

“Finish off our home season in style.”

The Wor Flags displays have all been produced thanks to thousands of Newcastle United fans coming together with donations to make these displays possible.

To keep all of this going and to produce ever bigger and better displays in the future, Wor Flags also need your help with fundraising to buy more flags for future matches.

The Wor Flags donation page explaining:

‘Our displays are made possible by you!

A new era for Newcastle United and Wor Flags are back, putting on the best displays in the country to support the lads in Black and White. None of the displays are possible without YOUR support. Thank you to everyone who has donated and continues to donate!

Howay the lads!’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up recently to make a small regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

