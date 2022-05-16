Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal tonight? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Arsenal on Monday night?

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the Newcastle United Premier League squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to complete their home season by making it seven wins from their final eight games at St James Park.

Eddie Howe on Thursday morning gave an update on injuries /fitness and potential availability.

Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are now ruled out for the remainder of this season due to injury.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson got their first minutes in months at Man City last weekend but Eddie Howe saying he only would consider starting either player if thinking they were back to full fitness. We have included them in the list of players, as potentially they could / would start.

Ryan Fraser has just recently returned to training now after missing these past five weeks of action, he is another where it is doubtful Eddie Howe would consider for a start tonight after having been out injured, but once again we have included him, as it is a possibility.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Arsenal on Monday night? Please vote now.



