Opinion

What has Allan Saint-Maximin ever done for us (this past season)…?

It is time for the Allan Saint-Maximin end of season debate.

Well of course, it is a never ending debate when it comes to our French enigma.

Everybody has an opinion on Allan Saint-Maximin but there are real extremes.

So I pose the question…’What has Allan Saint-Maximin ever done for us (this past season)…?’

Well these are the basics of the 2021/22 Premier League season for Allan Saint-Maximin:

31 PL starts

4 Sub appearances off the bench

2,811 PL minutes on the pitch

5 Goals scored

5 Assists for goals

281 PL minutes per each direct goal involvement

So basically, Allan Saint-Maximin this past season averaged roughly a direct goal involvement (scoring or an assist) every three games worth of minutes.

So how does ASM match up to the contributions of the rest of this NUFC squad these past nine or so months?

This is final list of Newcastle United direct goal involvements in the Premier League 2021/22:

10 Allan Saint-Maximin (5 goals and 5 assists)

8 Callum Wilson (8 goals and 0 assists)

6 Bruno Guimaraes (5 goals and 1 assist)

5 Ryan Fraser (2 goals and 3 assists)

5 Joelinton (4 goals and 1 assist)

4 Fabian Schar (2 goals and 2 assists)

3 Javier Manquillo (1 goal and 2 assists)

3 Jonjo Shelvey (2 goals and 1 assist)

3 Jacob Murphy (1 goal and 2 assists)

2 Kieran Trippier (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Chris Wood (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Joe Willock (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Matt Ritchie (0 goals and 2 assists)

2 Sean Longstaff (1 goal and 1 assist)

1 Dan Burn (assist), Emil Krafth (assist), Miguel Almiron (goal) Jamaal Lascelles (goal), Isaac Hayden (goal), Jeff Hendrick (goal), Ciaran Clark (assist)

Scratching below the surface, this new end of season table from the Other 14 (who specialise in stats for clubs who aren’t ‘big six’ clubs) gives us more information to help form opinions:

As you can see, when it comes to creating chances in open play (not including set-pieces), Allan Saint-Maximin is at the very top of the tree, having created 50 chances.

When you compare that to the 2,811 minutes he has spent on the pitch, it averages at once every 56 minutes ASM created a chance this past season.

So what do you think should happen now?

Should Newcastle United sell Allan Saint-Maximin or keep him for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Grateful if you answer this below…

We will bring you the results in the very near future.

