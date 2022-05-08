Videos

Watch here as Elliot Anderson scores last gasp promotion winning goal – Incredible scenes

Elliot Anderson has led Bristol Rovers to promotion..

The 19 year old Newcastle United loan player having joined the club on a temporary basis in January 2022.

The League Two club had picked up only 36 points in their opening 25 games (10 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats), averaging 1.44 points per game.

Whilst with Elliot Anderson involved in now their last 21 league matches of the season, Bristol Rovers have picked up another 44 points (13 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats) at an average of 2.10 points per match.

Joey Barton had said that if Elliot Anderson wanted to catch the attention of Eddie Howe, he had to deliver as many goals and assists as possible whilst on loan at League Two level, on top of his excellent all round performances.

Well he has certainly gone the right way about it, now with seven goals and six assists, including scoring six goals in his last eleven appearances.

That latest goal coming on a stunning Saturday afternoon…

Saturday (yesterday) was the 46th and final game of their League Two season, Bristol Rovers guaranteed a play-off spot as a minimum, but would clinch an automatic promotion to League One if winning today and Northampton failing to. There was also a very minute chance of going up on goal difference / goals scored but very very unlikely to go up by that route…

Northampton quickly went 3-0 up after only 22 minutes and despite a 45th minute consolation for Barrow, the away side seemingly cruising to victory.

Whilst down at Bristol Rovers, they were 2-0 up at half-time with one assist from Elliot Anderson, then 4-0 up after 61 minutes, including the NUFC loan star getting a second assist on the day.

Goals on 76 and 79 minutes then putting Bristol Rovers 6-0 up but agonisingly one goal short of potential promotion.

Then came the moment, 85 minutes on the clock and Elliot Anderson scores the seventh!

That meant Bristol Rovers had now matched Northampton Town for both points AND goal difference BUT Rovers having scored more goals (71 v 60).

Bristol Rovers 7-0 Scunthorpe United

Pitch invasions by Bristol Rovers fans though had left a crazy situation, with even the possibility of the referee abandoning the match even though Rovers seven up and on the verge of automatic promotion.

Joey Barton pleading with the home fans to get back to the stand, to let his players see out this match AND promotion.

With all the other matches having finished (far) earlier, the final whistle finally went, 25 (TWENTY FIVE) minutes of added time needing to be played BUT Elliot Anderson and Bristol Rovers promoted.

Quite remarkable.

