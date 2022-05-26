News

Sky Sports rank Newcastle United for their 2021/22 season compared to the other 19 clubs

Sky Sports have been looking back at the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The broadcaster looking at how all 20 clubs performed over the course of their 38 matches.

So how did Sky Sports rate the Newcastle United performances over the course of the season, especially compared to the other 19?

The Sky Sports journalists write up on Newcastle United in the 2021/22 Premier League season:

‘Newcastle: B-

It’s hard to picture a fanbase that are more optimistic than Newcastle’s seem to be right now, which is interesting given their side have just recorded their fifth successive mid-table finish in the Premier League.

Perhaps starting the season without a win in their first 11 games – a run of form that led to Steve Bruce’s dismissal – means finishing 11th is more creditable than it seems.

Newcastle supporters may argue that Eddie Howe deserves an ‘A’ for dragging the club away from relegation danger, but the former Bournemouth boss only won one of his first nine games, with the victories only coming more frequently once the new owners began spending in the transfer market.

In truth, a combination of Howe’s methods taking hold and new signings raising the quality of his squad was likely responsible for Newcastle’s improvement in the second half of the season – but with greater resources will come greater expectations.’

Before we get to the Sky Sports rankings for all 20 clubs, this is how the final Premier League table looked:

This is how the Sky Sports journalists rated all 20 Premier League clubs:

(A) Brentford, Brighton

(A-) Liverpool, Man City

(B+) Tottenham

(B) West Ham

(B-) Newcastle United, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Wolves

(C+) Chelsea

(C) Aston Villa

(D) Everton, Man Utd, Southampton

(E) Leeds

(F) Norwich, Burnley, Watford

I find a lot of this a little bizarre, I agree that Brighton and Brentford had very decent seasons overall, BUT how can you give that pair higher ratings than the two clubs at the top who play stunning football pretty much every week AND were so far ahead of all the other 18 clubs?

Likewise, Chelsea may not have got close to the top two BUT how can you give them a lower rating than eleven other teams, when they finished third in the table?

As for Newcastle United…I would actually argue that a B- is a bit generous really over the course of the whole season. Obviously if we were talking about only the time when Eddie Howe was in charge, then it should have been even higher. However, as I say, generous I think when you think just how badly that first half of the season went, only 11 points from the opening 19 games. Earlier this week The Mail did a similar exercise to what Sky Sports are now doing, they went a little different with Newcastle United by giving two grades, an E for the first 19 games and a B for the final 19. That B very much felt less than generous, considering Eddie Howe accumulated 38 points in the last 19 games at an average of exactly 2.00 points per game, with only Liverpool and Man City picking up more points in that second half of the season.

With the Sky Sports analysis, I have more of an issue with what they write, rather than the grading.

They write as though they never watched any Newcastle United games and reluctant to give Eddie Howe the credit he full deserves, after having to put right so much damage caused by Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley.

