Opinion

Sky Sports claims are laughable on upcoming Newcastle United summer transfer window

Not sure where to start with this Sky Sports overview of what we can all expect from Newcastle United in the upcoming summer transfer window.

That summer 2022 Premier League summer transfer window opens in ten days time (10 June 2022), with the Newcastle United first team squad reporting back for pre-season preparations only three weeks later.

Then once the NUFC squad are back at work, it is only another five weeks before the season kicks off (weekend of Saturday 6 August).

Here is the Sky Sports prediction of how the Newcastle United transfer window is set to look, then I have a few comments to make below that…

Laura Hunter of Sky Sports giving her expert analysis on Newcastle United summer 2022 transfer window – 30 May 2022:

‘What should Newcastle do this summer?

Not the “revolution people expect”, according to Eddie Howe. Hardly a glowing review of Newcastle’s prospective transfer policy this summer, however pragmatic.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) will prohibit Newcastle from lavishly splurging in the upcoming window, despite now being one of the richest clubs in world football. They spent in excess of £90m in January alone.

It’s clear that a goalkeeper is top of the wishlist, with good options in either Man Utd’s Dean Henderson or Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There is also some dispute over attacking options – with Chris Wood yet to find his scoring boots and Callum Wilson finding both form and fitness hard to come by.

Rebuilding the squad over time and developing existing talent, as well as a couple of astute additions should provide Newcastle with enough leverage to compete at the right end of the table. Certainly nothing less than top half would be proportionate to the expenditure next season.

Howe’s emphasis on “smart moves” over a reckless spending spree should serve the club well in the long term, though.’

The Sky Sports reporter kicking off with…

Not the “revolution people expect”, according to Eddie Howe. Hardly a glowing review of Newcastle’s prospective transfer policy this summer, however pragmatic.

Since when did everybody / anybody believe what any manager says ahead of a transfer window? What is to be gained by telling everybody in advance what you are going to do? Very similar things were said ahead of the January 2022 window and Newcastle ended up spending more than any PL club had done previously in a January window, bringing in three players who had been regulars in the first half of the 2021/22 Premier League season for their respective clubs, plus England full-back Kieran Trippier arrived AND NUFC broke their transfer record (once add-ons are activated) to bring in Bruno. Who knows what the reality will be this time…?

Financial Fair Play (FFP) will prohibit Newcastle from lavishly splurging in the upcoming window, despite now being one of the richest clubs in world football. They spent in excess of £90m in January alone.

Reality is that whilst of course FFP exists, the new Newcastle United owners have an awful lot of wriggle room as things stand. Yes £85m / £90m was spent on signings in January BUT in the previous two windows and entire year, Mike Ashley allowed only one player, Joe Willock, to be signed. The refusal of Ashley to allow proper investment in the club in previous transfer windows, means that the new owners have far more wriggle room with FFP. Plus, this is without even taking into account the fact that Newcastle United could spend serious money in this summer transfer window AND stay within FFP rules, by making the actual payments over a number of years, just like many other clubs do. You then also have to factor in the increased revenues from new sponsors that are yet to be revealed, increased revenues then also increases what you are allowed to spend.

It’s clear that a goalkeeper is top of the wishlist, with good options in either Man Utd’s Dean Henderson or Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Really? I wouldn’t rule out Eddie Howe strengthening in any position but top of the wishlist? Why??

I haven’t heard a single other person claiming this is the biggest priority, quite bizarre this Sky Sports claim.

Yes bringing in a keeper may well happen and Dean Henderson keeps getting mentioned by journalists but reality is that Newcastle need a new keeper to compete with Martin Dubravka. In no way are NUFC desperate for a new number one.

The final 20 Premier League games Newcastle played last season, if you take out the Man City and Spurs away games, Dubravka conceded only 12 goals in 18 games. Those 18 matches seeing six clean sheets and the other twelve only one conceded.

There is also some dispute over attacking options – with Chris Wood yet to find his scoring boots and Callum Wilson finding both form and fitness hard to come by.

Callum Wilson finding form ‘hard to come by’…hmmm. Of course there are questions about his ability to stay injury free but with 20 goals in 39 Premier League starts for Newcastle, that is a record of better than a goal every two games. Apart from probably Harry Kane, which other English striker has done better than that? Or indeed strikers of any nationality.

Rebuilding the squad over time and developing existing talent, as well as a couple of astute additions should provide Newcastle with enough leverage to compete at the right end of the table. Certainly nothing less than top half would be proportionate to the expenditure next season.

The likes of Aston Villa and Everton and have spent seriously more money than Newcastle United in recent years but finished well below Newcastle United thanks to Eddie Howe. Yes NUFC should be aiming to compete as far up the table as possible next season and money will be spent to try and make that happen BUT this £85m / £90m Newcastle spent in January is blinding a lot of people to what reality is and has been in the Premier League in the bigger picture. The Newcastle owners HAD to do this significant spend only months after taking over because of the neglect and lack of investment for almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley, relegation would have been a huge blow and had to be avoided if at all possible. A lot of clubs spent a lot more money than Newcastle in the summer 2021 window alone, never mind the ones before that.

Howe’s emphasis on “smart moves” over a reckless spending spree should serve the club well in the long term, though.’

At least hopefully our Sky Sports expert has got this one right!

