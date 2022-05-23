Opinion

Simon Jordan – This is VERY good from him on what’s now happened at Newcastle United

Simon Jordan is always capable of surprising you.

Whilst he has been a thorn in the side of Newcastle United fans many a time, especially with his blind devotion to Steve Bruce and barbed comments thus aimed at the NUFC supporters.

Simon Jordan has also occasionally talked perfect sense and very much on the money.

This is one of those times.

Simon Jordan reflecting on what has happened at Newcastle United this season and just how wrong he (Jordan) he has proved to be.

With Eddie Howe at the heart of Simon Jordan holding his hands up…

Simon Jordan speaking on Talksport – 23 May 2022:

“Eddie Howe…you cannot look back at this body of work and say it is anything other than a tremendous job.

“From everybody at the club.

“Everybody, from the recruitment processes that have been brought into place, to the management of that team.

“They have taken…they have finished above Palace and Palace are considered to have had a successful season.

“He (Eddie Howe) has done in managerial terms and often I think it is the ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’…in managerial terms he has done an outstanding job.

“He has galvanised the fanbase.

“The whole lot of them – Tindall – the lot of them, I didn’t think they would do it and I have been wrong.

“Now whether that leads him (Eddie Howe) into a bigger picture, we will see.

“I don’t think Newcastle needs to do anything with his contract now.

“I think he has another year on this very exciting merry-go-round, with some significant investment, whether it is £60m or £100m in the summer, and we see how he grows into the big expectations of this job, it if is going to be what we think it is going to be.

“Which is this unleashing a financial power.

“The lot of them – Staveley, everybody at that football club, has done something that I didn’t think they’d do.”

It has been quite extraordinary what Eddie Howe and the new owners have achieved in such a short amount of time together.

Such a mess inherited from Mike Ashley and then with no wins from the opening fourteen games, becoming not just the only club in the Premier League era to survive after such a start BUT as you can see, incredibly, Newcastle United with only the elite top two having better form in the final 19 games!!!

The Premier League form table for the final 19 PL games of the 2021/22 season, number of points gained (out of maximum 57) and then breakdown of results after each club:

51 Liverpool Won 16 Drawn 3 Lost 0

46 Man City Won 14 Drawn 4 Lost 1

38 Newcastle United Won 12 Drawn 2 Lost 5

35 Tottenham Won 11 Drawn 2 Lost 6

34 Arsenal Won 11 Drawn 1 Lost 7

33 Chelsea Won 9 Drawn 6 Lost 4

27 Leicester Won 7 Drawn 6 Lost 6

27 Man Utd Won 7 Drawn 6 Lost 6

25 Crystal Palace Won 6 Drawn 7 Lost 6

25 West Ham Won 7 Drawn 4 Lost 8

24 Brighton Won 6 Drawn 6 Lost 7

23 Brentford Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 10

23 Wolves Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 10

23 Aston Villa Won 6 Drawn 5 Lost 8

22 Burnley Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 9

20 Everton Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 11

19 Leeds Won 5 Drawn 4 Lost 10

19 Southampton Won 5 Drawn 4 Lost 10

12 Norwich Won 3 Drawn 3 Lost 13

9 Watford Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 14

Averaging exactly 2.00 points per game in the second half of the season, that would equate to 76 points over 38 matches. A total which would have got you third place this (2021/22) season just ended, whereas it would have been enough for second in 2020/21.

No Newcastle United fan is seeing this as a sure sign of what is going to happen next season BUT with Wilson and Trippier back now to full fitness, plus other signings to come in this summer, we can all wonder just what Eddie Howe could potentially be capable of, after what we have just witnessed these past four months or so.

