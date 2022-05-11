Opinion

Rio Ferdinand – If you’re not happy…Round your money up and take over Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand is not a happy man.

The Manchester United fan and former player not happy with what is happening in and around the club.

Rio Ferdinand particularly not happy with Ralf Rangnick speaking out and telling the truth about how things work, or don’t, inside Man Utd.

Rio Ferdinand declaring ‘All of it stinks for me and I don’t like it. I don’t like our laundry washed in the public eye like this. It’s not something that was ever done before.’

Speaking on his FIVE podcast, Rio Ferdinand saying:

“When I hear the manager speaking, we have never been a club that airs its dirty laundry in public. The guy is talking about details which should be kept within the club; ‘I tried to tell the board to sign this player or that player’. Talk to the board. Don’t talk to the public.

“If you are going to talk about that, if you have left the place and you have severed ties with the club, maybe that’s when you want to talk about it. Fine. I understand that, maybe. You can get a few things off your chest… but you are still there working; ‘I told them to sign these three players, Luis]Diaz at Liverpool who is now flying’.

“It makes him look a bit better and takes the responsibility off him. I don’t think it is right what he is doing.

“All of it stinks for me and I don’t like it. I don’t like our laundry washed in the public eye like this. It’s not something that was ever done before.”

Well Rio, you know what you need to do don’t you?

Only 14 months ago, in his then latest attack on Newcastle fans and in defence of his business associate Mike Ashley’s running of Newcastle United, Rio Ferdinand told NUFC supporters to keep their mouths shut. The pundit and Sports Direct associate saying Newcastle United supporters don’t have any kind of right to a say in what happens at their club.

That if they wanted a say, Newcastle fans should ‘Round your money up and take over the club then.’

Well, the simple answer for Rio Ferdinand then, is surely that he should keep his trap shut, as he has no right to criticise anything or anybody at Manchester United. That is, unless he and his fellow Man Utd supporters simply: ‘Round your money up and take over the club then.’ Then he can choose who the club employ and how it is ran, who is allowed to do whatever.

Rio Ferdinand talking about Newcastle fans and their ongoing unhappiness with Mike Ashley – 24 March 2021:

“He [Mike Ashley] don’t care what people think.

“It’s his club and he’s doing what he wants to do.

“Whether you like it or not, he’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club.

“Whether the Geordies don’t like it…

“A lot of them hate him and don’t like him but…

“Round your money up and take over the club then.”

