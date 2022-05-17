Opinion

Quite incredible – Best Newcastle United record at St James Park in a decade

Fortress St James Park?

Well just maybe we are seeing a return to the days when Newcastle United could count on picking up a formidable number of points at home.

Under Kevin Keegan in 1995/96, Newcastle picked up an incredible 52 points, winning 17 of the 19 Premier League games at St James Park, only losing one at home when Man Utd were totally outplayed but fluked a 1-0 away victory, then the very final day of the season when a subdued NUFC who knew the title realistically had gone, could only draw 1-1 with Tottenham.

Sir Bobby Robson also found the key to really harnessing the home crowd, his best ever Premier League season for results was 2002/03, 47 points from 15 wins and two draws, with just two defeats.

Now we have Eddie Howe.

Not quite another Kevin Keegan or Sir Bobby Robson just yet BUT the signs are promising at St James Park.

These are the points returns at St James Park in each of the seasons kicking off under Mike Ashley’s ownership…

2007/08: 29 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2008/09: 22 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2009/10 (Championship)

2010/11: 26 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2011/12: 38 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2012/13: 28 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2013/14: 27 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2014/15: 26 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2015/16: 28 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2016/17 (Championship)

2017/18: 28 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2018/19: 25 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2019/20: 26 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2020/21: 23 points from 19 matches at St James Park

2021/22: 30 points from 19 matches at St James Park

Yes! Last night’s brilliant Newcastle United win over Arsenal, means it is 30 points at St James Park this season, with only that freak 2011/12 season (38 points at SJP) beating it during Ashley’s reign.

Considering Eddie Howe inherited a side that had picked up only two points from the first five home games, it is even more remarkable.

Indeed, after having to sort out such a mess left behind by Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, Eddie Howe and NUFC didn’t pick up a second home win of the season until February 2022 (3-1 v Everton)!!!

It says it all though when you consider that in 14 Premier League games at St James Park under Eddie Howe, only the two title challengers, the best two teams in the world arguably, have managed to beat Howe’s NUFC.

With seven wins in the last eight Premier League games at St James Park, everybody connected to NUFC can now be fully focused on taking that fortress St James Park form into the 2022/23 season.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Newcastle:

White OG 55, Bruno G 85

Possession was Arsenal 49% Newcastle 51%

Total shots were Arsenal 11 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Arsenal 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 12

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,274 (Arsenal 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Gayle 90+4))

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Fernandez, Trippier

