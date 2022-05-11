Opinion

Que Sera, Sera…..We’re NOT going to Wembley

I was back browsing the football forums yesterday, which I regularly keep an eye on to see how respective fans are responding to the varying fortunes of their clubs.

I have quickly moved on from the Newcastle United capitulation at the Etihad this past weekend, although I was very unhappy at the final scoreline (once again conceding five away goals).

The Liverpool fans, most of the media and Jurgen Klopp are a lot less boisterous about their chances of completing a quadruple, even though most of them had no doubt that they would turn Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa over last night.

I feel for Leeds United and their supporters…and I never thought I would say that. They have had a wretched season with injuries to key players seeing them tumble into the relegation zone.

The scouse mackems look as if they are going to pull themselves out of trouble and should be commended for beating Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester and ourselves. According to Toffees fans, they proved at the King Power Stadium on Sunday that they are undisputedly the best supporters in the land.

Locally then and Middlesbrough supporters are obviously disappointed in not securing a Championship play-off place. The general feeling is that they will come again next season with Chris Wilder still at the helm.

So it was then time to look at how Sunderland fans were feeling after their gritty and deserved League One play-off two leg semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday, that secured a day out at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers. The prize at stake is a place in next season’s Championship, this Wembley play-off final to be contested by the teams that actually finished in the last two play-off slots (fifth and sixth).

The ‘Madmistake’ Youtube videos are actually quite good, he generally just loves his own club.

Alas though, the bitter RTG unsurprisingly had more to say regarding what was happening up in ‘Saudi-land’ on their ‘NUFC and Sportswashing 2022’ thread.

A Geordie lad had went on and said that they’d done well, only to be then confronted by an angry mackem asking if the “sad mags” would be decking our pubs out in Wycombe Wanderers colours (as if), a week on Saturday.

It then degenerated into the usual anti anything Newcastle United claptrap, because apparently we are “jealous that they are going to Wembley again, and we haven’t been there this millennia.” (ED Which of course isn’t true, as played Tottenham there in the Premier League…)

Their trip out to Wembley was quickly forgotten and they were soon back into meltdown regarding their favourite topics. Mostly the calibre of players that would “actually” join Newcastle United this summer, the Saudi PIF already wasting money etc, and of course a massive smattering of human rights violations and abuses, that in their eyes only ever happen in one particular country.

They are certainly a strange and unique lot…..

So just remind yourselves how lucky you are as a Toon supporter, to not be playing at Wembley in the Third Division play-off final, when the next SMB takes a dump in the fountain at Trafalgar Square.

