Opinion

Premier League safety confirmed for Newcastle United before Man City match – If this happens

Only 15 days now until the Premier League season comes to an end.

Newcastle United visit Burnley on the final day of the season, a 4pm kick-off at Turf Moor on Sunday 22 May.

Before we get to that point, there is the final home game against Arsenal on Monday 16 May with an 8pm kick-off and more immediately than that, Manchester City away on Sunday 8 May with a 4.30pm start.

However, before that match kicks off at the Etihad, Newcastle United could be already mathematically safe from relegation.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Saturday morning:

These are this weekend’s Premier League matches:

Saturday 7 May

Brentford v Southampton (3pm)

Burnley v Aston Villa (3pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (3pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (5.30pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (7.45pm)

Sunday 8 May

Arsenal v Leeds (2pm)

Leicester v Everton (2pm)

Norwich v West Ham (2pm)

Man City v Newcastle United (4.30pm)

What needs to happen to ensure Newcastle United mathematically certain to stay up, before they kick a ball this weekend…

This is ‘only’ what we need to see…

On Saturday:

Brentford fail to win at home against Southampton.

Burnley must lose at home to Aston Villa.

On Sunday:

Arsenal have to win at home to Leeds

Leicester must win at home against Everton

So enjoy the action this weekend before our easy game at the Etihad and hopefully drinking to mathematically certain Premier League safety before NUFC even kick off.

(Watford and Norwich already need snookers to catch Newcastle United)

