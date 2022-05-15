Opinion

Premier League relegation fight – Sunday games have brought so much drama and look at the table

This Premier League relegation fight is absolutely gripping.

A real delight to put your feet up and enjoy, if you are a neutral…

These Sunday games have brought so many twists and turns in this dramatic Premier League relegation fight.

Only seven days to go now but a real treat as a Newcastle United fan to watch these games playing out, knowing your club is safe after Eddie Howe did such a brilliant job in creating Premier League history. The first ever manager in the PL era to save a club who had won none of their first fourteen games, Howe doing wonders after inheriting a shambles from Bruce and Ashley.

There were seven Premier League games in total on today (Sunday 15 May 2022):

Tottenham 1 Burnley 0

Spurs so lucky when despite dominating so much of the match, their only goal was due to a laughable VAR awarded penalty that you just know Burnley would have not got at the other end.

Burnley then coming back into the game in the second half and Spurs under pressure, lucky to hold out as the visitors hit the post and had other chances.

Aston Villa 1 Crystal Palace 1

Leeds 1 Brighton 1

Brighton much the better team and should have had the game won by half-time, instead only 1-0 up through Welbeck’s 21st minute goal.

Leeds throwing everything at the visitors as the game progressed but looking to have taken another major step towards relegation.

Then two minutes into added time, substitute Struijk getting an equaliser which could yet prove vital, putting them a point ahead of Burnley and only one behind Everton.

Watford 1 Leicester 5

West Ham 2 Man City 2

Wolves 1 Norwich 1

Everton 2 Brentford 3

Everton went into the late Sunday match knowing that a win would put them mathematically safe.

A tenth minute Calvert-Lewin goal looked to have sent them on their way, only for a Branthwaite red card on 18 minutes to rock them.

Worse was to follow for the scouse mackems as a Coleman own goal gave Brentford an equaliser on 37 minutes, only for serial cheat Richarlison to restore the lead in added first half time.

However, justice was done as second half goals from Wissa and Henry gave the visitors a deserved win. An extra blow was Rondon sent off on 88 minutes, meaning both he and Branthwaite will now be suspended.

Current Premier League table now on Sunday (15 May 2022) night:

Today’s Leeds result means that Southampton are now mathematically safe BUT only two points separate the three remaining relegation candidates for eighteenth place.

These are now the five remaining Premier League matches that will decide who gets the last relegation spot.

Thursday 19 May

Everton v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)

Aston Villa v Burnley (8pm)

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton (4pm)

Brentford v Leeds (4pm)

Burnley v Newcastle United (4pm)

These are now the general Premier League relegation odds for the three clubs who could still go down, from various bookies after Sunday’s results:

8/11 Leeds

13/8 Burnley

8/1 Everton

Is there to be another twist in this relegation fight, or more than one?

I still can’t shake the feeling that when Newcastle United travel to Burnley on the final day, it will be one of three games on the final day that will help decide who ends up going down.

If Everton did beat Crystal Palace on Thursday, then they would be safe no matter what happens in the other remaining games.

However, if say the scouse mackems didn’t win that Palace game. Then they would go into the final game knowing that regardless of how Burnley do at Villa on Thursday, if Everton lost to Arsenal and both Leeds won at Brentford and Burnley beat Newcastle United, then Frank Lampard and his team would be down (unless potentially if Villa did serious damage to Burnley’s goal difference on Thursday).

Gripping stuff and as a Newcastle United fan totally loving it, can’t wait for the next instalments on Thursday night and then eventually Sunday afternoon.

