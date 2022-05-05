News

Premier League player of the month – Vote now for the nominated Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is one of the nominations for Premier League player of the month.

The April 2022 award sees him up against seven rivals.

They are Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool’s Thiago, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Tottenham’s Son Hueng-min, Brighton’s Leandro Trossard and Burnley’s Nathan Collins.

So get your vote in HERE and ensure Bruno Guimaraes wins it.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 5 May 2022:

The Brazil international scored three times and claimed an assist as Eddie Howe’s side won four of their six games in the month to all but secure their status in the top flight for next term.

He hit a brace – including a dramatic last-gasp winner – against Leicester and netted a wonderful chip against Norwich, as well as setting up Miguel Almirón’s goal against Crystal Palace.

