Premier League goal of the month : Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron nominated – Vote now!

The April 2022 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including Miggy for his superb winner against Crystal Palace.

Please go HERE to register your vote for Miguel Almiron and ensure he wins this Premier League goal of the month award.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 May 2022:

Miguel Almirón’s stunning winner against Crystal Palace has been nominated for the Budweiser Premier League goal of the month award for April.

The Paraguayan’s first goal of the season gave the Magpies a vital three points at St. James’ Park and it was a strike worthy of winning any game; Bruno Guimarães’ pass into space was inch-perfect and Almirón showed pace to burst past Tyrick Mitchell and poise to brilliantly beat Vicente Guaita.

And supporters can now vote for the goal here. Voting closes at 12 noon (BST) on Monday, 9th May.

Also on the shortlist are Antonio Rüdiger of Chelsea, James Ward-Prowse of Southampton, West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell, Brighton’s Enock Mwepu, Burnley’s Conor Roberts, Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Manchester City’s Rodri.

The winner will be announced at 1pm (BST) on Thursday, 12th May.’

