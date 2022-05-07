News

Premier League form table update ahead of Manchester City v Newcastle – Worth a look

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Manchester City.

The two clubs meeting at the Etihad at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon (8 May 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to get back to winning ways after Liverpool ended a run of four victories in a row.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Man City with very latest one listed first:

Leeds 0 Man City 4

Man City 5 Watford 1

Man City 3 Brighton 0

Man City 2 Liverpool 2

Burnley 0 Man City 2

Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on the morning of 7 May 2022:

When analysing the info above, the Premier League form table makes for interesting reading.

Newcastle United now fifth in the form table with a defeat before and after the four wins, twelve points out of a possible eighteen.

Meanwhile, Man City second top of this Premier League form table with 14 points from the possible 18. The draws against Palace and Liverpool meaning the title race is still in the balance.

Of course, when you extend the form lines then Man City have won 20 of their last 24 Premier League matches, with just one defeat and three wins.

However, the fact remains that in 2022, Newcastle United have been one of the form teams, along with Liverpool and Man City, with only the scousers (38 points) and Man City (33 points) picking up more points than NUFC (32 points) since the turn of the year.

A tough task for Eddie Howe and his players clearly BUT not mission impossible to potentially play a hand in the title race in terms of derailing Pep Guardiola and his team.

Obviously Newcastle United will need to be at their best but only once since 19 December 2021 have NUFC conceded more than one goal. So if United can find at least one goal from somewhere, we could just maybe be in business. Again since 19 December 2021, only three times have Newcastle failed to score in a Premier League game and that was in those Chelsea and Everton matches in quick succession, plus against Liverpool last weekend.

Whatever happens on Sunday, Eddie and the boys have helped give Newcastle fans some pride back in their team and club. It is a free hit at the Etihad and hopefully we will see a bit more attacking threat than was witnessed against Liverpool.

