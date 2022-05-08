News

Premier League form table update ahead of Manchester City v Newcastle – Sunday update

Ahead of this afternoon’s game, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Manchester City.

The two clubs meeting at the Etihad at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon (8 May 2022).

Eddie Howe looking to get back to winning ways after Liverpool ended a run of four victories in a row.

Six Premier League matches were played on Saturday.

Brentford 3 Southampton 0

Burnley 1 Aston Villa 3

Chelsea 2 Wolves 2

Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0

Brighton 4 Man Utd 0

Liverpool 1 Tottenham 1

Here is the Premier League form table now, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Man City with very latest one listed first:

Leeds 0 Man City 4

Man City 5 Watford 1

Man City 3 Brighton 0

Man City 2 Liverpool 2

Burnley 0 Man City 2

Crystal Palace 0 Man City 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on 8 May 2022 ahead of today’s / Sunday’s matches:

This Sunday afternoon’s matches are:

Arsenal v Leeds (2pm)

Leicester v Everton (2pm)

Norwich v West Ham (2pm)

Man City v Newcastle United (4.30pm)

If Eddie Howe and his NUFC players can pull off a surprise win at the Etihad today, it would mean they’d automatically end the weekend top of the Premier League form table.

Newcastle United would have fifteen points from a possible eighteen, five wins and just that one defeat at Spurs in the most recent six game run of matches.

No matter what happened in matches elsewhere today, if Newcastle beat Man City they are guaranteed that top spot in the form table.

Newcastle on 15 points from a possible 18, then Liverpool would be second on 14 points, then Man City, Brighton and Brentford all on 13 points.

Here’s hoping.

