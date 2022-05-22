Opinion

Premier League form table for final 19 games is outrageous – Newcastle United on the rise

This Premier League form table covering the entire second half of the 2021/22 season is…simply staggering.

The top two positions in the very final full PL table showing Man City edging out Liverpool by a single point, this despite Klopp’s players picking up two more points in the second half of the season than Guardiola’s team.

What about third place though in this second half of the season Premier League form table…

The final 2021/22 Premier League table:

The Premier League form table for the final 19 PL games of the 2021/22 season, number of points gained (out of maximum 57) and then breakdown of results after each club:

51 Liverpool Won 16 Drawn 3 Lost 0

46 Man City Won 14 Drawn 4 Lost 1

38 Newcastle United Won 12 Drawn 2 Lost 5

35 Tottenham Won 11 Drawn 2 Lost 6

34 Arsenal Won 11 Drawn 1 Lost 7

33 Chelsea Won 9 Drawn 6 Lost 4

27 Leicester Won 7 Drawn 6 Lost 6

27 Man Utd Won 7 Drawn 6 Lost 6

25 Crystal Palace Won 6 Drawn 7 Lost 6

25 West Ham Won 7 Drawn 4 Lost 8

24 Brighton Won 6 Drawn 6 Lost 7

23 Brentford Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 10

23 Wolves Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 10

23 Aston Villa Won 6 Drawn 5 Lost 8

22 Burnley Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 9

20 Everton Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 11

19 Leeds Won 5 Drawn 4 Lost 10

19 Southampton Won 5 Drawn 4 Lost 10

12 Norwich Won 3 Drawn 3 Lost 13

9 Watford Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 14

As you can see, incredibly, Newcastle United with only the elite top two having better form in the final 19 games!!!

Sunday’s win over Burnley seeing Newcastle pick up an astonishing 38 points in the second half of the season.

The brilliant Eddie Howe guiding his team to 12 wins and two draws, with just the five defeats.

As opposed to the first 19 games of the season that brought only 11 points, via one win and eight draws, plus ten defeats.

Quite incredible that so many of our enemies refuse to give Eddie Howe his proper credit, after Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley left such a shambles behind them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 22 May 4pm

Goals:

Burnley:

Cornet 69

Newcastle:

Wilson 20 (Pen), 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 51% (40%) Newcastle 49% (60%)

Total shots were Burnley 12 (2) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Burnley 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Burnley 8 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Murphy 11), Saint-Maximin (Wood 72), Almiron (Ritchie 89), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Gayle

(Joelinton official injury update from Newcastle United after player of the season stretchered off – Read HERE)

(Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s victory – Read HERE)

(Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Eddie Howe ends season on an NUFC high and sends his old club down – Read HERE)

(Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

