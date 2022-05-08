Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings after this 5-0 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 5-0 defeat on Sunday.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 8 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Man City:

Sterling 19, 90+3, Laporte 38, Rodri 61, Foden 90

Newcastle:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 71% (68%) Newcastle 29% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (10) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 9 (5) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 53,336 (Newcastle 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 68), Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron (Murphy 80), Wood (Wilson 68)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle

