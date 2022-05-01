Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings after this 1-0 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this excellent 1-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Liverpool:

Keita 19

Newcastle:

Possession was Liverpool 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Liverpool 24 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Liverpool 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 0

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: 52,281 (Liverpool 3,200)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 85), Schar (Lascelles 61), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock (Wood 67), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Read HERE)

(‘This defeat to Liverpool exposes which Newcastle United players have/haven’t what it takes’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United stay top half and Everton now halfway through relegation trapdoor – I’ve had worse days – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

